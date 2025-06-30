In January of this year, Nelly performed at Donald Trump's Inaugural Liberty Ball, and earned a great deal of backlash as a result. Social media users were quick to call him out for his apparent support for the President, something he has since denied. In a new episode of Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, the songstress is seen discussing her husband's controversial decision with her mother, Tina Douglas. Douglas made her concerns clear, noting how Nelly's choices will ultimately be a reflection of Ashanti as well.

She detailed her father's activism, which included marching with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and helping to dismantle segregation in their hometown, per AllHipHop. “This is not just a performance,” Douglas explained, visibly upset. “This is emotional for me.”

Ashanti acknowledged her mother's concerns, but said that ultimately, it was Nelly's choice to make. “It’s not just about him,” she added. “It affects me too.” Nelly proceeded to enter the room to let them both know that his decision was final.

“I don’t think it’s that big of a deal,” he said.

Nelly & Ashanti Show

He discussed the decision and clapped back at the subsequent backlash on Hot 97’s “Ebro in the Morning” last week. He argued that his choice to perform at the Inaugural Liberty Ball says nothing about his political stance. According to him, he has "respect for the office and whoever is in office."