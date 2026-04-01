London Mayor Denounces Kanye West Following Wireless Festival Booking

BY Zachary Horvath
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Jan 19, 2020; Pigeon Forge, TN, USA; Kanye West enters the annual Strength to Stand Youth Conference at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Kanye West and his 100-member Sunday Service Choir performed along with West's pastor, Adam Tyson. Mandatory Credit: Calvin Mattheis/Knoxville News Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Kanye West has been welcomed back to a lot of countries in recent weeks for shows but, his return to London has upset the city's mayor.

The organizers of Wireless Festival are helping end an 11-year performance drought in the UK for Kanye West. The controversial rapper is going to serve as the headlining act for all three nights of the event. It kicks off on July 10 and ends July 12.

While his staunch defenders are taking victory laps, the general public isn't too happy about this booking. Of course, that all stems from his past Antisemitic rants and songs glorifying the Nazi party and Adolf Hitler.

It's currently driving London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, up a wall as well. So much so, that one of his reps issued a statement on his behalf.

Caught by Kurrco, his spokesperson communicates that he's really unhappy with the decision to book Ye. "We are clear the past comments/actions of this artist are offensive and wrong and are simply not reflective of London’s values."

However, it seems this was something that Khan had no control over. "This was a decision taken by the festival organizers and not one City Hall is involved in," the rep added.

Overall, these comments are receiving some eye rolls from social media users. One person replies, "politicians love to lecture about values but rarely wield actual power when it conflicts with private organizers or ticket sales."

Another adds, "They always separate themselves once the backlash starts. Same pattern every time."

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Kanye West's Upcoming Performances

But while folks like Sadiq Khan are pretty peeved about this development, there's not much that can be done.

It seems like Kanye West's brief apology tour with Wall Street Journal and a Jewish rabbi have put him back in the spotlight.

Ye has plenty of other shows lined up for this year, including in places that haven't let him perform in some time. One of those in Los Angeles, which is allowing two performances at SoFi Stadium today and on April 3.

These are a part of his global tour which will see him take stages in countries like Portugal, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, and France as well. His run is ending on August 7 as of now at Estadio Algarve in Portugal. But that could change given the positive reception from his fans for Bully.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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