Gamma Claps Back At Pitchfork's Brutal Review Of "Bully"

While hardcore Kanye West fans seem to be enjoying his new album Bully, most of the general public isn't. That includes major review publications such as Pitchfork. They are notably pretty critical and have given some controversial scores to fan-favorite hip-hop albums over the years.

But for the majority of folks who listened to Ye's twelfth album, they are in agreement with Pitchfork's 3.4/10 score. That, however, cannot be said for the distributor of Bully, gamma. It's not surprising to see them defending the record, but their response to the outlet is what's really garnering attention.

Caught by Kurrco, they took to their social media with a fiery response. "Is this an April Fools Joke?" they begin.

"We didn't know Pitchfork still existed btw after they gave Lana Del Rey's Born to Die a 5/10 after it came out and retracted it after it became the Billboard biggest selling/longest running female debut album of all-time;)."

Ye fans (or Pitchfork detractors) are piling on in the comments section. "They a bunch a frauds anyways [laughing emoji]," one person writes. "Nobody cares about that attention seeking page…. They are irrelevant," adds another.

A third shows their support for Ye's partner. "This is why I stan Gamma."

Kanye West Wireless Festival Backlash

Overall, it seems like the Chicago rapper's supporters are going to defend him tooth and nail once again. It may be their most difficult challenge yet, given his lengthy string of Antisemitic remarks and how much backlash he's facing elsewhere. What we mean is, his fans aren't just debating about the quality of music anymore.

They are also swearing that Ye deserves to be in the clear from his past.

That latter point will be hard to challenge as him being selected as the Wireless Festival's headliner for their 2026 run is not receiving a lot of thumbs up.

London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, didn't agree with the organizers' decision to select someone who's transgressions are still pretty fresh. "We are clear the past comments/actions of this artist are offensive and wrong and are simply not reflective of London’s values... This was a decision taken by the festival organizers and not one City Hall is involved in," a rep for Khan said.