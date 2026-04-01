Gamma Claps Back At Pitchfork's Brutal Review Of "Bully"

BY Zachary Horvath
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Kanye West attends Fashion Group International's 2019 Night of Stars at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
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Kanye West's "Bully" fell flat for "Pitchfork," and the album's distributor, gamma., has some words for their poor review.

While hardcore Kanye West fans seem to be enjoying his new album Bully, most of the general public isn't. That includes major review publications such as Pitchfork. They are notably pretty critical and have given some controversial scores to fan-favorite hip-hop albums over the years.

But for the majority of folks who listened to Ye's twelfth album, they are in agreement with Pitchfork's 3.4/10 score. That, however, cannot be said for the distributor of Bully, gamma. It's not surprising to see them defending the record, but their response to the outlet is what's really garnering attention.

Caught by Kurrco, they took to their social media with a fiery response. "Is this an April Fools Joke?" they begin.

"We didn't know Pitchfork still existed btw after they gave Lana Del Rey's Born to Die a 5/10 after it came out and retracted it after it became the Billboard biggest selling/longest running female debut album of all-time;)."

Ye fans (or Pitchfork detractors) are piling on in the comments section. "They a bunch a frauds anyways [laughing emoji]," one person writes. "Nobody cares about that attention seeking page…. They are irrelevant," adds another.

A third shows their support for Ye's partner. "This is why I stan Gamma."

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Kanye West Wireless Festival Backlash

Overall, it seems like the Chicago rapper's supporters are going to defend him tooth and nail once again. It may be their most difficult challenge yet, given his lengthy string of Antisemitic remarks and how much backlash he's facing elsewhere. What we mean is, his fans aren't just debating about the quality of music anymore.

They are also swearing that Ye deserves to be in the clear from his past.

That latter point will be hard to challenge as him being selected as the Wireless Festival's headliner for their 2026 run is not receiving a lot of thumbs up.

London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, didn't agree with the organizers' decision to select someone who's transgressions are still pretty fresh. "We are clear the past comments/actions of this artist are offensive and wrong and are simply not reflective of London’s values... This was a decision taken by the festival organizers and not one City Hall is involved in," a rep for Khan said.

Similarly, the Jewish Leadership Council is also upset over this choice. "It is deeply irresponsible for Wireless Festival to be headlining Kanye West. The UK Jewish community is facing record levels of antisemitism, including a terrorist attack in Manchester, the attack on ambulances in Golders Green and foiled plots which would have killed many more," they said in part.

Read More: Diddy Hit With Yet Another New Prison Release Date

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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