Diddy Hit With Yet Another New Prison Release Date

Diddy will be getting out of prison slightly earlier than expected, with his release date shifted up 10 days to April 15, 2028, as seen on the Federal Bureau of Prisons website. It's the second time this has happened for the Bad Boy mogul, with a previous change taking more than a month off his sentence.

Diddy was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, last summer. He is serving out his sentence at Fort Dix in New Jersey, a facility he specifically requested for its drug rehabilitation programs.

The update comes as Diddy is currently working on his appeal case, which he announced back in December. His legal team says that the sentence fails to consider that the sexual activity referenced in his case was consensual and that prosecutors were unable to convict Diddy on the most serious offenses.

Arguing against his appeal, prosecutors wrote: “According to Combs, the district court should have closed its eyes to how he carried out his Mann Act offenses and abused his victims — violently beating them, threatening them, lying to them and plying them with drugs."

In a filing on March 13, Diddy's lawyers described his sentence as a "perversion of justice," arguing for “immediate release and a judgment of acquittal or at least vacate and remand for resentencing.” They'll present their full argument on April 9.

J. Cole's Fight With Diddy

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew. Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum. Rally 110518 Ts 004 © Tori. Schneider/Tallahassee. Democrat via Imagn. Images.

In other news, J. Cole recently dragged Diddy into the headlines by refusing to elaborate on his infamous run-in with him at an MTV VMAs after-party back in 2013. He referenced the alleged altercation during an appearance on Cam'ron's Talk With Flee podcast, earlier this month.

"We was gone put it out because at that time, me and Puff hadn't had no problems for years," he explained. "It was cleaned up quick and we was in a good spot. [...] And then all the sh*t happened with him, and I was just like, 'Nah.' It felt like damn near kicking a man when he's down. It would have gave the news and the world more ammo."