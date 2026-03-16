Diddy Officially Files Appeal Over His 50-Month Prison Sentence

Diddy and his legal team have officially appealed his 50-month prison sentence. Of course, it stems over two guilty counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. In their filing, sent in on Friday, March 13 per TMZ, they argue the ruling was too harsh. Especially considering he was acquitted on more serious counts such as racketeering and sex trafficking.
They believe that because of the jury's result, Judge Arun Subramanian, the man responsible for the sentence, punished him harder even though Mann Act violations typically aren't as severe. To be more specific, Diddy's team says the sentence is roughly four times higher than normal for incidents like these.
Overall, his lawyers believe this is a "perversion of justice." This a stance that the Bad Boy CEO's team has held since the trial last summer. After the sentencing in October, they claimed Subramanian acted as a "thirteenth juror."
When Is Diddy Getting Out Of Prison?
Elsewhere in the appeal, they request said court faction to order an "immediate release and grant a judgment of acquittal or at least vacate and remand for resentencing."
This all comes just about three weeks or so away from when Diddy will appear in court to argue his side. Last month, his request to expedite his appeal was granted. Instead of taking dozens of months to fight back, he will now be in a courthouse by April 9.
What's also good news for Diddy is that his projected release date has been bumped up. As of earlier this month, it's now April 25, 2028. Initially, May 8 of that year was what it was set at. However, it was briefly bumped back to June 4, 2028.