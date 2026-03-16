Diddy Officially Files Appeal Over His 50-Month Prison Sentence

BY Zachary Horvath
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Diddy and his team have been getting ready to appeal his sentence for a while and it's officially in ahead of his court appearance.

Diddy and his legal team have officially appealed his 50-month prison sentence. Of course, it stems over two guilty counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. In their filing, sent in on Friday, March 13 per TMZ, they argue the ruling was too harsh. Especially considering he was acquitted on more serious counts such as racketeering and sex trafficking.

They believe that because of the jury's result, Judge Arun Subramanian, the man responsible for the sentence, punished him harder even though Mann Act violations typically aren't as severe. To be more specific, Diddy's team says the sentence is roughly four times higher than normal for incidents like these.

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Overall, his lawyers believe this is a "perversion of justice." This a stance that the Bad Boy CEO's team has held since the trial last summer. After the sentencing in October, they claimed Subramanian acted as a "thirteenth juror."

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When Is Diddy Getting Out Of Prison?
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Elsewhere in the appeal, they request said court faction to order an "immediate release and grant a judgment of acquittal or at least vacate and remand for resentencing."

This all comes just about three weeks or so away from when Diddy will appear in court to argue his side. Last month, his request to expedite his appeal was granted. Instead of taking dozens of months to fight back, he will now be in a courthouse by April 9.

What's also good news for Diddy is that his projected release date has been bumped up. As of earlier this month, it's now April 25, 2028. Initially, May 8 of that year was what it was set at. However, it was briefly bumped back to June 4, 2028.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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