Diddy Cites His First Amendment Rights To "Freak-Offs" In Appeal Brief

While Diddy was acquitted of more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges in his federal case, a jury convicted him on charges of transportation to engage in prostitution, which violates the Mann Act. He and his legal team think this should reflect a lighter sentence or the absence of one at all. They don't have much longer in their appeal process, and their latest brief seeks to change this.

According to Complex, the new Friday (March 13) brief clapped back at prosecutors' assessment of Diddy's appeal from earlier in February. For those unaware, Sean Combs and his team are attempting to void his conviction on grounds that his actions didn't constitute "prostitution," whereas prosecutors are defending the 50-month prison sentence from Judge Arun Subramanian.

Per this report, Combs' team argues that the First Amendment of the Constitution protects his "freak-off" parties. They characterized them as performances more akin to amateur adult films than prostitution.

"[Combs'] convictions do not raise any concern under the First Amendment," prosecutors had argued last month. "[U]nlike any adult film producer, Combs did not provide advance notice that he would film, or seek the participants’ consent to be filmed. [...] Combs’s intent to watch the sex sessions live cannot bring his interstate transportation of others to have sex for money within the First Amendment’s protection."

Read More: Domani Has Always Been An Underrated Force In Hip Hop

When Will Diddy Get Out Of Jail?

Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. © ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is probably the defense's last appeal brief before in-person oral arguments begin on April 9. Both sides will have ten minutes to support or oppose the appeal motion in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

Per TMZ, Puff's appeal process also claims that his sentence is four times higher than average Mann Act convictions. They seek "immediate release and a judgment of acquittal, or at least vacate and remand for resentencing."

Diddy's expected jail release date is on April 25 of 2028 at press time. We will see if this appeal process actually pans out for him.