Diddy Suffers Legal Loss In Disturbing Jonathan Hay Assault Lawsuit

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Invest Fest 2023
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 26: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Day 1 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Jonathan Hay's sexual assault lawsuit also named Biggie's son, CJ Wallace, whose arguments were shut down by a judge last month.

Diddy is joining CJ Wallace in taking a loss in court over a lawsuit brought forth by music producer Jonathan Hay. The disgraced mogul had been trying to dismiss this legal filing (sent in July 2025) accusing him and Wallace (Biggie's son) of sexual assault. However, his motion was denied by Judge Michael E. Whitaker, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The New York rapper filed a request for demurrer, which means that he argued Hay "failed to state facts sufficient to constitute causes of action, and uncertainty."

Judge Whitaker didn't side with Sean "Diddy" Combs, meaning this case will see a trial. "The Court overrules the Combs Defendants' demurrer in its entirety. Further, the Court denies the Combs Defendants' motion to strike in its entirety."

Invest Fest 2023
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 26: Sean Combs attends Invest Fest 2023 at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

As we stated earlier, Wallace also suffered a major loss as all of his arguments were tossed aside. That update surfaced last month, and he was ordered to respond to the complaint a week after it was reported.

Read More: Who Is James Broadnax? The Texas Death Row Inmate Travis Scott & Young Thug Are Fighting To Save

When Is Diddy's Prison Release Date?
Syndication: Tallahassee
Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally 110518 Ts 004 © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Images

Hay's allegations of sexual assault are incredibly disturbing as he's allegedly got multiple horrifying stories to prove it. One of them includes being forced to perform "oral sex" on Diddy. Another involves the Bad Boy CEO allegedly "finish[ing] himself off and ejaculat[ing] on one of Notorious B.I.G. shirts." Afterwards, Diddy allegedly threw the shirt onto Hay and allegedly said, "Rest in peace BIG."

Hay spoke with RadarOnline.com at some point following the filing last year and explained just how debilitating these alleged incidents were for him. "I can't put into words how disturbing that incident with Sean Combs was on so many levels. As a man, being so violently violated and humiliated like that is something I will never be able to get over. The thoughts continue to recycle. I can't escape it."

While this is not a good look for Diddy, he did receive some promising news earlier this month. Instead of getting out of prison on June 4, 2028, he will now be returning home on April 25th, 2028. Perhaps the main reason for this change is the mogul showing signs of self-improvement via entering rehab.

Read More: Pras Michel Finally Resolves Tour Lawsuit Against Lauryn Hill

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Diddy Sex Worker The Punisher React Jail Sentence Hip Hop News Music Alleged Diddy Sex Worker & Dancer "The Punisher" React To Jail Sentence
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots Music Diddy Enters Therapy & Drug Programs While Awaiting Sentencing
Sean Combs Sex Trafficking Trial Continues In New York Music King Combs Has His "Fingers Crossed" For Diddy's Early Release
Diddy Exclude iCloud Searches Trial Evidence Hip Hop News Music Diddy Fails To Exclude His iCloud Searches And Other Queries From Trial's Evidence Pool
Comments 0