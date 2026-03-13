Diddy is joining CJ Wallace in taking a loss in court over a lawsuit brought forth by music producer Jonathan Hay. The disgraced mogul had been trying to dismiss this legal filing (sent in July 2025) accusing him and Wallace (Biggie's son) of sexual assault. However, his motion was denied by Judge Michael E. Whitaker, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The New York rapper filed a request for demurrer, which means that he argued Hay "failed to state facts sufficient to constitute causes of action, and uncertainty."
Judge Whitaker didn't side with Sean "Diddy" Combs, meaning this case will see a trial. "The Court overrules the Combs Defendants' demurrer in its entirety. Further, the Court denies the Combs Defendants' motion to strike in its entirety."
As we stated earlier, Wallace also suffered a major loss as all of his arguments were tossed aside. That update surfaced last month, and he was ordered to respond to the complaint a week after it was reported.
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Hay's allegations of sexual assault are incredibly disturbing as he's allegedly got multiple horrifying stories to prove it. One of them includes being forced to perform "oral sex" on Diddy. Another involves the Bad Boy CEO allegedly "finish[ing] himself off and ejaculat[ing] on one of Notorious B.I.G. shirts." Afterwards, Diddy allegedly threw the shirt onto Hay and allegedly said, "Rest in peace BIG."
Hay spoke with RadarOnline.com at some point following the filing last year and explained just how debilitating these alleged incidents were for him. "I can't put into words how disturbing that incident with Sean Combs was on so many levels. As a man, being so violently violated and humiliated like that is something I will never be able to get over. The thoughts continue to recycle. I can't escape it."
While this is not a good look for Diddy, he did receive some promising news earlier this month. Instead of getting out of prison on June 4, 2028, he will now be returning home on April 25th, 2028. Perhaps the main reason for this change is the mogul showing signs of self-improvement via entering rehab.