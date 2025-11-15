Biggie Smalls' Son CJ Wallace Sues Publicist For Diddy Sexual Assault Claim

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: CJ Wallace hosts Close Knit Studio: A Gallery Experience at MuseZeuM on December 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Jonathan Hay initially sued CJ Wallace and Diddy anonymously, claiming CJ lured him to a place where Sean Combs sexually assaulted him.

The Diddy scandal has been a lot to keep up with, especially as it ropes in folks like Biggie Smalls' son, CJ Wallace. For those unaware, a publicist and music producer anonymously sued CJ and Sean Combs for sexual assault. He claimed that Wallace, Willie Mack, and others lured him to a place where Combs allegedly tried to force oral sex.

The anonymous accuser later revealed himself to be Jonathan Hay, according to TMZ. He also accused Biggie's son of being romantically involved with the Bad Boy mogul and Mack, plus participating in alleged "freak-off" parties.

Now, according to new legal documents filed in Florida, CJ Wallace launched a defamation lawsuit against Hay for these claims. Wallace claims that these accusations came due to a failed posthumous Notorious B.I.G. remix project. A single, "Ready To Dance," did come out in 2020, according to Complex.

"Wallace and the Notorious B.I.G. Estate declined to proceed with releasing the remainder of the songs that had been produced by Hay due to low audience interest in the single, Hay’s erratic behavior, and creative differences," the lawsuit reportedly reads. Biggie Smalls' estate also sued Hay for defamation, and Diddy's team denied the allegations.

Diddy CJ Wallace Lawsuit

Also, CJ claimed that Hay threatened to release the music they had left over without permission, and that he didn't mention any allegations back then. Now, he's accusing the producer and publicist of a "calculated smear campaign" via interviews in 2024 and 2025. CJ Wallace argued that these claims are "false, made with actual malice and with intent to damage" his personal and professional reputation.

"Hay acted with actual malice, knowing the statements were false or with reckless disregard for their truth or falsity," the filing from this week reportedly reads. We will see how this legal debacle develops amid a lot of other drama.

For example, authorities recently delayed Diddy's prison release date due to various factors. FCI Fort Dix officials reportedly caught him with homemade alcohol and discovered an unauthorized phone call. While this criminal situation continues to draw more attention and updates, the civil side of things also changes with each week.

