- MusicCJ Wallace Net Worth 2024: What Is Biggie's Son Worth?Delve into the net worth of CJ Wallace, the son of Faith Evans and the legendary Notorious B.I.G.By Axl Banks
- Pop CultureNotorious B.I.G's Son, CJ Wallace, Performs His Father's Verse On “One More Chance"Biggie's son, CJ Wallace, performed his father's verse on "One More Chance" at a celebration of Biggie's 50th birthday alongside Lil Kim and Fat Joe.By Cole Blake
- RandomT'yanna Wallace Wants To Be Known As More Than "Biggie's Daughter"T'yanna Wallace was a toddler when her father, Notorious B.I.G., was murdered, and now she wants people to see her as more than a rapper's kid.By Erika Marie
- MusicRick Ross Shares Photo After Meeting The Notorious B.I.G.'s ChildrenA nice affair to honour Biggie. By Noah C
- EntertainmentCJ Wallace's Cannabis Company Releases "The Frank White" Strain In Honor Of BiggieThe son of Notorious B.I.G. is making moves in the cannabis industry.By Erika Marie
- MusicBiggie's Son CJ Wallace Pays Tribute To Father; Launches Cannabis CompanyCJ Wallace launches his first company.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentMary J. Blige Set To Appear On MTV's "Scream" Alongside Keke Palmer & TygaBiggie's son, CJ Wallace, also joins the cast. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentTyga & C.J. Wallace Will Star In Season 3 Of "Scream"Both rappers are headed to the small screen.By Matt F
- MusicSon of The Notorious B.I.G., CJ Wallace, Is Working On His Debut Album"It was inevitable."By Milca P.
- LifeWatch The New Trailer For "Kicks" Featuring Biggie's Son, CJ WallaceA tale about violence and sneakers in the Bay Area.By Kyle Rooney