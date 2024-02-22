CJ Wallace Net Worth 2024: What Is Biggie's Son Worth?

Christopher Jordan "CJ" Wallace, the son of the legendary rapper Notorious B.I.G. (Biggie Smalls) and Faith Evans, has been making waves in his own right. With an estimated net worth of around $20 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, CJ Wallace's financial standing is a testament to his lineage and his personal achievements. Let's delve into his journey, from his early life to his career and inheritance, and explore the factors that contribute to his net worth.

Read More: Notorious B.I.G. Documentary "Understanding Christopher Wallace" In Production At TIME Studios

Early Life & Background

NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: Producer Voletta Wallace and actor CJ Wallace ring the stock market opening bell at the NASDAQ MarketSite on January 8, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/WireImage)

Born on October 29, 1996, CJ Wallace entered the world amidst the legacy of his father, Christopher Wallace, famously known as Biggie Smalls or The Notorious B.I.G. Despite the tragic loss of his father at the tender age of just five months old, CJ was raised with a deep understanding of his father's impact on the music industry and popular culture, both through his mother and his surroundings. Growing up in the shadow of such iconic figures undoubtedly shaped CJ's perspective and ambitions.

Career Ventures & Endeavors

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 09: CJ Wallace attends Adidas x Hip Hop Anniversary on August 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for adidas)

Following in his father's footsteps, CJ Wallace embarked on a journey in the entertainment industry. He made his acting debut in the 2009 film Notorious, portraying a younger version of his father. This marked the beginning of his foray into the world of acting, where he showcased his talent and potential.

Aside from acting, CJ has also ventured into entrepreneurship. He co-founded Think BIG, a cannabis company dedicated to raising awareness for social justice initiatives and helping rid the stigma surrounding cannabis through a number of products. Through his various ventures, CJ has demonstrated his versatility and determination to carve out his own path in the industry.

Read More: Biggie Smalls Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Legendary Rapper

Inheritance & Legacy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: (L-R) Lil' Kim, T'yanna Wallace and CJ Wallace attend the CJ Wallace & Lexus Celebrate Hip-Hop and Honor the Life of Christopher Wallace (a.k.a The Notorious B.I.G) at the Lil' Kim Tribute Gala at Gustavino's on May 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Lexus)

As the son of one of hip-hop's most influential figures, CJ Wallace undoubtedly inherited a significant portion of his father's estate. The legacy left behind by Biggie Smalls, including royalties from music sales, licensing deals, and merchandise, has contributed to CJ's substantial net worth.

However, CJ's wealth is not solely reliant on his inheritance. He has actively pursued opportunities to establish himself as an individual within the entertainment and business realms. While his father's legacy undoubtedly opened doors for him, CJ has worked hard to solidify his own place in the industry. In addition to his financial success, CJ Wallace continues to honor his father's memory through his work and philanthropic efforts. He remains committed to preserving Biggie's legacy while forging his own path forward.

Conclusion

In 2024, CJ Wallace's net worth stands at an impressive $20 million, a testament to his father's enduring legacy and his own endeavors in the entertainment and business spheres. From his early life shaped by the influence of Biggie Smalls to his multifaceted career pursuits, CJ has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in his own right. As he continues to navigate the complexities of fame and fortune, one thing remains clear: CJ Wallace is carving out his own legacy while honoring the iconic legacy of his father, Notorious B.I.G.