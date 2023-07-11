TIME Studios has announced that a documentary centered on the life of The Notorious B.I.G., Understanding Christopher Wallace, is in the works. The film will look into the life of the legendary rapper from the perspective of his son, Christopher “CJ” Wallace. Jadakiss, Lil Kim, and many more will be making appearances.

The project is directed by Vikram Gandhi. “It’s an honor to document CJ’s personal odyssey to understand his father and to create a deeper and more definitive film about the man behind the persona Notorious BIG, Christopher Wallace,” he said in a press release.

As for the film as a whole, the press release describes it by saying: “As C. J. chases a deeper understanding of his own destiny, his quest uncovers a more holistic portrait of his dad than the world has ever known. C. J. uncovers new revelations behind his father’s life story, discovering unseen personal effects, music, photo, and footage, and asking deep, and difficult questions of the late legend’s confidants, associates, and loved ones – including some of the biggest names in music, culture, fashion and Hip Hop, including his mother, Grammy-award winning singer Faith Evans as well as Jadakiss, Lil Kim, and Lil Cease more.”

Read More: The Notorious B.I.G.’s Biggest Hits

The Notorious B.I.G. On The Set Of “Hypnotize”

American rapper Notorious BIG (also known as Biggie Smalls, born Christopher Wallace, 1972 – 1997) sits in convertible on the set his ‘Hypnotize’ music video, Los Angeles California, February 1997. (Photo by Nitro/Getty Images)

A primary theme of the documentary will be that of identity and legacy. “Over the past few years, I realized my personal journey is connected to understanding who Christopher George Latore Wallace was outside of his big rap persona,” said C. J. Wallace. “I am on a journey to fully understand the world he lived in and the massive impact he had on American and Black history and by doing so, I can ensure that I honor his hopes and dreams while I build and create my own legacy for future generations of Wallaces.”

Loren Hammonds, Head of Documentary at TIME Studios, added: “The Notorious B.I.G. had such an immense impact on not only music, but also on popular culture as a whole. But this film is about so much more than that. It’s about fatherhood, loss, and love. It’s incredibly special to be able to let audiences learn about the man behind the myth through C. J.’s eyes, and we’re very proud to play a part in carrying on Christopher Wallace’s inimitable legacy.” There are no further details about the release of Understanding Christopher Wallace, but HotNewHipHop will have updates when more information is available.

Read More: What Was The Highest-Selling Hip Hop Album Of The ’90s?

[Via]