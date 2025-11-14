Lil’ Kim Shuts Down Barclays Center For “Biggie Night”

Brooklyn showed out in a major way on November 11 as Lil’ Kim hit center court at Barclays Center to help the Brooklyn Nets launch their new Notorious B.I.G.–inspired “Brooklyn Camo” jerseys. The special uniforms made their debut during the team’s first official “Biggie Night” of the 2025–26 NBA season, and fans packed the arena ready to celebrate one of the borough’s biggest legends.

Halftime turned into a full-blown moment when the Queen Bee stepped out to perform her verse from “Notorious B.I.G.” The crowd went crazy the second her voice hit the speakers. You visibly see the energy shift. It was pure Brooklyn pride, nostalgia, and love for one of Hip-Hop’s greatest icons. Kim owned the floor like it was her own stage.

Lil Kim Showed Out During Her Performance

Before the event, Lil’ Kim teased the appearance on social media, letting fans know she was pulling up for her city. "I’m poppin out tomorrow for my home team the @brooklynnets at the @barclayscenter," she wrote. "It’s Biggie Night, so you already know the vibes. Every time we rep the legend, it’s all good babyyy baeee baeee. Brooklyn, we ouuutssiiideee. Get ready for a fun-filled night! Let’s make it one for the books."

The new "Brooklyn Camo" jerseys pay tribute to Biggie’s iconic style and the Brooklyn blocks that shaped him. The design pulls inspiration from the classic camo fit he was known for, while also blending modern details that give the uniform a fresh, updated feel. Fans at the game got the first look, and judging by the reaction in the arena, the Nets might have just dropped one of their hardest alternate jerseys yet.