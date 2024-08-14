Missy Elliott Shocks Fans By Bringing Out Lil Kim During Show: Watch

Missy and Kim go way back.

Missy Elliott is still rocking. The legendary rapper has been headlining the first solo tour of her career, and it's gone fantastic. Fans have been impressed by Elliott's stage presence and energy this far into her career. On Monday, though, the rapper decided to share the spotlight. Missy Elliott brought out Lil Kim on the Brooklyn leg of her tour, and the reception was rapturous. Fans were thrilled to see two iconic female emcees share the stage together. Especially since Elliott and Kim rarely crossed paths in the last couple years.

Lil Kim came out and performed her 2003 hit "The Jump Off" before a screaming crowd. Then, her and Missy Elliott joined forces to rap their 1997 collab "Not Tonight (Ladies Night)." It was a special moment, especially given Kim's status as a Brooklyn icon. Missy Elliott and Lil Kim may have very different styles on paper, but the two rappers collaborated frequently during the 90s and 2000s. Missy Elliott helped to write Lil Kim's 2001 smash "Lady Marmalade." The song peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned Kim and company a Grammy for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.

Missy Elliott And Lil Kim Have Been Friends For Decades

Missy Elliott and Lil Kim's personal lives have taken priority in recent years. The latter told Entertainment Tonight that the birth of her son slowed her musical output in the mid-2000s. That said, Kim made sure to give Elliott some love. "I'm just really excited to see my friends. Missy Elliott is my sister," she gushed. "She's a long-term friend and just someone that I love dearly." The last time Kim and Elliott appeared on a song together was the remix to the 2017 single "I’m Better." The remix also featured verses from Trina and Eve.

The love goes both ways. Missy Elliott told VH1 that she was an enormous fan of Lil Kim's music, and knows several lyrics by heart. "Like, I know every lyric, cos you hear people sing with conviction - she rapped with conviction," Elliott asserted. "You believe every word she said […] She’s such a sweetheart, but she could knock if you buck if it gets down... Before me and Kim are friends, I’m a fan." You can see the chemistry between these two rappers throughout the years, and it's still obvious on stage. Fingers crossed these two will link up for a new song in the near future.