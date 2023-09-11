Lil Kim Biopic: What Fans Want To See

As one of the hottest female rappers ever to grace the mic, fans greatly anticipate the Lil Kim biopic. In 2019, Lil Kim said plenty of people approached her about a film on her life, but she had never been ready. By that time, she said she was prepared to tell her story, but the biopic never materialized. Finally, in 2022, Kim let the world know that the film was on its way.

Kim further said the movie would closely resemble her memoir, The Queen Bee. She added the Lil Kim biopic would leave viewers with things "they’ve never known.” On July 31, she posted a photo on Instagram of the screenplay and wrote, "It's been a long journey beehive, edits are finally done," followed by the raised hands emoji. While there's no set release date, here are the top seven highlights from Kimberly Jones's life that fans look forward to seeing in the biopic.

Relationship With The Notorious B.I.G.

The number one thing fans want to see is Lil Kim's tumultuous relationship with Notorious B.I.G. Kim has often described him as the love of her life. Despite their personal relationship, he also discovered her and took her under his wing as his musical protégé. Over the years, Kim has been very open about her feelings for B.I.G. and the true nature of their relationship.

At one point, Lil Kim alleged she got pregnant by Biggie while he was married to R&B singer Faith Evans. Since Biggie allegedly encouraged her to get an abortion, that's precisely what she did. She also claimed that Biggie could be extremely abusive. In 2017, she said on Hot 97, "We did have a very violent relationship. I hate that, for a while, that was all I attracted: violent [men]. It is what it is. He was everything." Regardless of what she endured, she continues to profess her love and ride for B.I.G. to this day.

Lil Kim Biopic Should Feature Fights With Faith Evans

Connected to her situationship with Biggie was the fact that he was married to Faith Evans during a good portion of it. As a result, this led to a feud between Lil Kim and Faith that reportedly turned physical on numerous occasions. In Faith's memoir, she claimed there was a time she went to check on B.I.G. to see what he was up to while they were estranged. To her shock, she found a naked Lil Kim in his bed.

It was immediately up, and she began beating on Kim. Eventually, the two ladies were forced apart. On Shade 45, Faith admitted that the two had multiple physical altercations over Biggie. Luckily, the women have buried the hatchet, spoken, and even worked together on projects.

Going To Jail

In 2005, a jury convicted Lil Kim of perjury "for lying to a grand jury about a shooting that involved her friends." The shooting took place in 2001 outside the Hot 97 studio. As a result, she was sentenced to 366 days in jail. Before she was incarcerated, she filmed a limited series for BET in 2006, Lil' Kim: Countdown to Lockdown. She served her time at a Philadelphia facility before being released on July 3, 2006.

Cosmetic Surgery

It's no secret that Lil Kim looks much different now than when she first started out. Fans definitely want to know more about what procedures the rapper has undergone in the Lil Kim biopic. Although Lil Kim has a much lighter complexion, a much slimmer nose, and a much larger derriere, she's denied being touched by a surgeon for cosmetic reasons. Instead, she claims she's only had her nose done because it was broken during a domestic violence incident. Viewers hope she will keep it real in the upcoming biopic.

Lil Kim Biopic: Foxy Brown Beef

No stranger to beefs, the Lil Kim biopic has to include her epic, years-long feud with fellow raptress Foxy Brown. While the two were once friends, went to school together, and even discussed collaborating, their relationship disintegrated. It turned into years of nasty name-calling and threats. While there's been plenty of she said-she said, the two allowed their egos to get in the way, the media to pit them against each other, and their camps get in their ears. Their respective posses were even involved in that infamous Hot 97 shooting. There were times it seemed like the two would make peace. It's more likely that there's beef forever.

Beef With Nicki Minaj

One of Lil Kim's most notorious beefs to date is with Nicki Minaj. Kim believes that Nicki jacked her style and never gave her her flowers, calling it a sign of disrespect. On the other hand, Nicki is more under the assumption that Kim is hating. The two have sent shots and made diss records since Nicki hit the scene. Each has told their side endless times, but nothing ever seems to get resolved. At one point, it seemed like they had worked out their differences, but, no, not so much. Kim once told Ebro in the Morning, "A snake is a snake." Either way, fans would love to see more of this beef in the Lil Kim biopic.

Lil Kim's Family Life

Fans have known Lil Kim as a fierce rapper who can go against the best of them. They have seen her fight hard to earn her respect, so maybe they would like to see a softer side of her as a mother. Her daughter, Royal Reign, is now nine years old. While Kim often posts pics of her, their mother-daughter relationship might be worth exploring more in the biopic.

Of course, viewers would also want more insight into Kim's relationship with Royal Reign's father, Mr. Papers. They have had an on-and-off relationship through the years. Although the two are no longer together, they were sometimes quite controversial. Mr. Papers caused a stir online when he threatened to kill the rapper if she ever cheated. She's also accused him of domestic violence in the past. Whenever the Lil Kim biopic is released, it's sure to be juicy and full of tea, even her most hardcore fans might be surprised about.