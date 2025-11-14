Biggie’s Estate Sues Publicist Over Allegations Involving His Son & Diddy

In July of this year, Biggie's son CJ Wallace was hit with a lawsuit by an anonymous man, who was later confirmed to be publicist Jonathan Hay. In the lawsuit, Hay alleges that Wallace was part of a group of men responsible for luring him to a Revolt TV location back in 2020. Upon arrival, Diddy allegedly tried to force him into oral sex before telling him they'd no longer be working together.

Hay also accused Diddy of masturbating into Biggie's old t-shirt and throwing it at him, groping him, and more.

Now, AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that Biggie's estate is fighting back. A new lawsuit alleges that Hay started to push false and malicious narratives about the late icon's son because the estate refused to release his 2020 “Ready to Dance” remixes. The estate points out that Hay previously had nothing but nice things to say about Wallace.

Jonathan Hay Lawsuit

Sean “Diddy” Combs introduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I have absolutely loved working with CJ and you guys as it’s truly been an honor and a privilege,” Hay wrote back in 2021. “I have NO issues whatsoever with anyone else outside of Willie. It’s been a complete joy working with all of you.”

The estate is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, and alleges that Wallace has lost work thanks to Hay's allegations. At the time of writing, Hay has not publicly addressed the lawsuit. Diddy's team previously denied Hay's allegations on his behalf.