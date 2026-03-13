Pras Michel Finally Resolves Tour Lawsuit Against Lauryn Hill

The Fugees have sadly been through a lot since their powers peaked, but Pras and Lauryn Hill can now put a past legal battle behind them. According to Rolling Stone, the former has dropped a lawsuit against the latter that accused Ms. Hill of fraudulently causing the cancelation of a 2023 Fugees reunion tour.

Michel reportedly filed a motion on Wednesday (March 11) in the United States District Court of the Southern District of New York. "The … action [is] dismissed without prejudice, with each party to bear his, her or its own expenses, costs, and attorney’s fees," the motion reportedly reads.

Pras' lawsuit against Lauryn Hill had accused her of "misrepresent[ing] critical financial information" in a "veiled and devious attempt to make a big score for herself." The reunion tour had reportedly faced issues of late shows, Hill's vocal issues, concert cancelations, and low ticket sales in select markets. More specifically, the trek emerged as a part of the 25th anniversary of The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill.

"Ms. Hill’s chronic tardiness was a hallmark of the tour, with shows routinely starting two or more hours late. Hill canceled the second half of the tour and, at the same time, financially penalized and defrauded Mr. Michel," Michel's attorney Robert Meloni had claimed. He also accused Hill of trying to take 60 percent of the tour's earnings and cutting her Fugees collaborator out of an expected one-third cut.

In addition, the lawsuit accused Lauryn Hill of sabotaging the tour via a last-minute announcement, causing low ticket sales. It included accusations that she eschewed a $5 million check from Coachella because the festival billed them under No Doubt.

Why Is Pras Going To Prison?

Lauryn Hill performs with The Fugees at RiverBeat Music Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Tom Lee Park in Downtown Memphis. © Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, though, the Fugees members have reportedly moved on from this. While the root of this dismissal is unclear, it might relate to Pras' upcoming 14-year prison sentence. He faced a conviction on charges of fraud, money laundering, and more stemming from his connection to a Malaysian businessman and a global fraud scheme.