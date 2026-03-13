Pras Michel Finally Resolves Tour Lawsuit Against Lauryn Hill

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Pras Michel Huge Decision Tour Lawsuit Against Lauryn Hill
Dec 5, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Lauryn Hill performs during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Pras Michel had accused Lauryn Hill of causing the cancelation of the Fugees' 2023 reunion tour via allegedly fraudulent means.

The Fugees have sadly been through a lot since their powers peaked, but Pras and Lauryn Hill can now put a past legal battle behind them. According to Rolling Stone, the former has dropped a lawsuit against the latter that accused Ms. Hill of fraudulently causing the cancelation of a 2023 Fugees reunion tour.

Michel reportedly filed a motion on Wednesday (March 11) in the United States District Court of the Southern District of New York. "The … action [is] dismissed without prejudice, with each party to bear his, her or its own expenses, costs, and attorney’s fees," the motion reportedly reads.

Pras' lawsuit against Lauryn Hill had accused her of "misrepresent[ing] critical financial information" in a "veiled and devious attempt to make a big score for herself." The reunion tour had reportedly faced issues of late shows, Hill's vocal issues, concert cancelations, and low ticket sales in select markets. More specifically, the trek emerged as a part of the 25th anniversary of The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill.

"Ms. Hill’s chronic tardiness was a hallmark of the tour, with shows routinely starting two or more hours late. Hill canceled the second half of the tour and, at the same time, financially penalized and defrauded Mr. Michel," Michel's attorney Robert Meloni had claimed. He also accused Hill of trying to take 60 percent of the tour's earnings and cutting her Fugees collaborator out of an expected one-third cut.

In addition, the lawsuit accused Lauryn Hill of sabotaging the tour via a last-minute announcement, causing low ticket sales. It included accusations that she eschewed a $5 million check from Coachella because the festival billed them under No Doubt.

Read More: Are The Fugees To Blame For Their Complicated Legacy?

Why Is Pras Going To Prison?
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
Lauryn Hill performs with The Fugees at RiverBeat Music Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Tom Lee Park in Downtown Memphis. © Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, though, the Fugees members have reportedly moved on from this. While the root of this dismissal is unclear, it might relate to Pras' upcoming 14-year prison sentence. He faced a conviction on charges of fraud, money laundering, and more stemming from his connection to a Malaysian businessman and a global fraud scheme.

Meanwhile, Lauryn Hill continues her industry moves, as she recently performed with Fugees member Wyclef Jean and many others during the Grammys tribute section this year. She had denied the allegations in Pras' lawsuit, positing that his legal troubles could've factored into his pursuit.

Read More: Who Is James Broadnax? The Texas Death Row Inmate Travis Scott & Young Thug Are Fighting To Save

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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