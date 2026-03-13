Lauryn Hill Making Strides To Satisfy Massive Tax Debt

Lauryn Hill has been up against some hefty debt thanks to the canceled reunion tour fiasco, but now things are trending up.

Now that the touring matter is out of the way, Hill is more easily able to move forward and tackle her taxes. Unfortunately, the "Ex-Factor" singer and rapper has a history of not paying the IRS. In 2012, she pleaded guilty to three counts of tax evasion. Prosecutors accused her of dodging file returns on the $1.8 million she earned between 2005 to 2007.

Michel and his attorney previously claimed, "Ms. Hill’s chronic tardiness was a hallmark of the tour, with shows routinely starting two or more hours late. Hill canceled the second half of the tour and, at the same time, financially penalized and defrauded Mr. Michel." Additionally, Pras accused Hill of trying to take 60 percent of the tour's earnings and leaving him out of an agreed upon one-third cut.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.