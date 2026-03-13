Lauryn Hill Making Strides To Satisfy Massive Tax Debt

Lauryn Hill's financial situation is trending in the right direction thanks to a couple of developments. One of them is the singer entering a repayment plan to pay off her hefty tax debt. According to the New Jersey Division of Taxation, it totals nearly $900,000.
They filed two separate liens against Hill, with the first being over an unpaid debt totaling $133,246. Her second one is carrying the most financial weight as it sits at $758,912.02. As it stands, both are active.
TMZ was able to get in contact with one of the acclaimed artist's reps to explain the situation.
"Ms. Hill is complying with a repayment plan she entered into with the State of New Jersey to resolve state income tax liabilities incurred after cancellation of a tour, which greatly impacted the tour’s cash flow."
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Lauryn Hill & Pras Michel Tour Lawsuit
That leads us into the second development tying into this tax debt. On Wednesday, March 11, fellow Fugee Pras Michel decided to drop his lawsuit against her. He was accusing her groupmate of fraudulently canceling the Fugees 2023 reunion tour.
Michel and his attorney previously claimed, "Ms. Hill’s chronic tardiness was a hallmark of the tour, with shows routinely starting two or more hours late. Hill canceled the second half of the tour and, at the same time, financially penalized and defrauded Mr. Michel." Additionally, Pras accused Hill of trying to take 60 percent of the tour's earnings and leaving him out of an agreed upon one-third cut.
Now that the touring matter is out of the way, Hill is more easily able to move forward and tackle her taxes. Unfortunately, the "Ex-Factor" singer and rapper has a history of not paying the IRS. In 2012, she pleaded guilty to three counts of tax evasion. Prosecutors accused her of dodging file returns on the $1.8 million she earned between 2005 to 2007.