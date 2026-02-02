Lauryn Hill Reunites With Wyclef Jean At The Grammys During D'Angelo & Roberta Flack Tribute

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 Essence Festival Of Culture
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JUNE 30: Lauryn Hill performs on day one of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Lauryn Hill took to the stage tonight at the Grammy Awards for a special tribute to D'Angelo and Roberta Flack.

Lauryn Hill is one of music's biggest legends. Her voice and her songwriting have inspired generations at this point. She has become an icon in her own right, and there is no denying that her music will endure until the end of time.

Whenever she pops out for a performance, fans are going to pay attention. Tonight at the Grammys, everyone was locked in as she performed a medley in tribute to D'Angelo and Roberta Flack. Flack and D'Angelo tragically passed away in 2025, and fans were truly saddened by this. After all, both artists were legendary. D'Angelo's passing was so sudden and so tragic. He had been dealing with health issues, and the public had no idea.

Having said that, Ms Lauryn Hill was very clearly the perfect person to handle this amazing tribute, which can be viewed below. As you will see, there were some special guests here, including the likes of Bilal and Lucky Daye.

Read More: “Islah” Was The Proof Kevin Gates Could Never Be Cancelled

Lauryn Hill's Grammys Performance

Every single artist up on stage sounded fantastic. Lauryn Hill's voice is still special. Meanwhile, Bilal and Lucky Daye truly brought it with their stage presence. The entire crowd was loving every single moment of the performance, and when Jon Batiste popped out, it was clear that things were getting emotional.

The performance included songs from D'Angelo, before transitioning into a section tailored to the sounds of Roberta Flack. It was absolutely mesmerizing, and Lauryn Hill's performance was striking. She did not miss a beat, and it was something that was extremely tastefully done.

If you are a fan of D'Angelo or Roberta Flack, you probably enjoyed this performance. If you missed it, you will enjoy the clip(s) in this article. Of course, Wyclef Jean even popped out for a performance of "Killing Me Softly With His Song."

The Grammys have been on fire tonight, and we have loved every second of it. The performances have been great, and we have had a nice and diverse array of winners, which has made the evening that much more special. Album of the Year and Record of the Year are still to come.

Read More: Has Hip Hop Outgrown The Grammys?

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal Music Lauryn Hill Set To Honor D’Angelo And Roberta Flack With Special Tribute At The 2026 GRAMMYs
roberta flack Music Lauryn Hill, Stevie Wonder, & Wyclef Jean Deliver Powerful Tribute To Roberta Flack At Her "Celebration Of Life"
Roberta Flack Original Content Roberta Flack Samples: A Lasting Legacy In Hip Hop
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date
Comments 0