Lauryn Hill Set To Honor D’Angelo And Roberta Flack With Special Tribute At The 2026 GRAMMYs

The 2026 GRAMMY Awards are already shaping up to be an epic night, with Lauryn Hill reportedly set to deliver a special tribute honoring the legacies of D’Angelo and the late Roberta Flack. According to reports, Hill will take the GRAMMYs stage to celebrate the cultural and musical impact of both artists. Both musicians have influence that stretches far beyond chart success.

Hill’s involvement feels intentional. She had a relationship with each artist. Plus, her own artistry exists at the crossroads of soul, hip-hop, and social commentary. These are spaces both Flack and D’Angelo helped carve out long before streaming metrics or viral moments dictated success.

Last February, and again following Hill's passing in October, Hill shared emotional tributes to both artists on Instagram. In her message honoring D’Angelo, she reflected on the time they shared. She wrote, “I regret not having more time with you.” When paying tribute to Flack, Hill highlighted her artistic impact. Noting that the legendary singer “showed through her own creative choices and standards what else was possible within the idiom of soul.”

Lauryn Hill To Lead Tributes

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 04: Ms. Lauryn Hill performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

While this year's Grammy's will feature a wide mix of current hitmakers and rising talent, Hill’s appearance stands apart because it is not tied to a nomination cycle or new release. Instead, it is rooted in legacy, influence, and reverence for artists who reshaped the emotional language of Black music.

While Roberta Flack’s passing marked the end of an era, her songwriting and emotional depth remain foundational to modern R&B and soul. D’Angelo, meanwhile, is widely credited with helping define the neo-soul movement, shaping the sound and spirit of an entire generation of artists who followed

For Hill, who rarely makes public appearances, the tribute is also significant. When she steps on stage, it’s usually with purpose. And often to make a broader statement about music, culture, and legacy. All The broader lineup for the ceremony leans heavily into contemporary relevance, with pop stars, veteran rap acts, and a showcase for this year’s Best New Artist nominees. Against that backdrop, Hill’s tribute represents a pause in the night. It is a moment meant to remind viewers that influence cannot always be measured in streaming numbers or chart placement.