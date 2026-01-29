Kevin Gates Says the Man Who Sexually Assaulted Him Is Dead, Shannon Sharpe Left Stunned

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kevin Gates Shannon Sharpe Stunned
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 23: Kevin Gates visits the SiriusXM Studios on January 23, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
During a recent appearance on "Club Shay Shay," Kevin Gates opened up about being sexually abused as a teenager.

Kevin Gates is no stranger to making headlines for his wild and often controversial antics. This week, however, he's captured fans' attention thanks to an incredibly vulnerable conversation he had with Shannon Sharpe. During an appearance on Club Shay Shay, the rapper opened up about being sexually abused as a teenager, revealing that his abuser is now dead.

"He outta here," he confirmed, smiling. "He'll never do that to anybody again."

"I don't wanna say too much, but I really broke generational curses with that situation because people that came before me, they was raped," Gates continued. "And it created the space for me to have with my children to where my children know, don't nobody never touch you, not even me. I had these open conversations with my children, they are equipped. I created a space for them to be able to tell their dad anything."

Read More: Kevin Gates’ Girlfriend Claims He Turned Her Straight

Kevin Gates Club Shay Shay

According to Gates, his decision to share his story with the world has resulted in other men approaching him in public to thank him. "I created a space," he explained. "And I tell them, 'You was vulnerable.' Then, we have built ourselves into machines to where we can protect the inner child."

Gates also opened up about the abuse he faced during an appearance on Hotboxin With Mike Tyson in 2021. He revealed that this resulted in violence and aggression.

"I'mma say something, I never said this in no interview, no podcast or anything like that," he said. "I grew up real, real violent. Real aggressive. Not because I wanted to be, 'cause I was molested when I was a child." 

"I had this fear of being vulnerable so I took every kind of martial art you can take and I even boxed, I did everything," Gates added. "I wanted to be the toughest person on earth, but writing and making music was always an escape for me. Like, I never had the nuts to come out and say that. This my first time saying this today." 

Read More: ISLAH - Album by Kevin Gates

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Timothy Norris / Contributor / Getty Images Music Kevin Gates Gets "Vulnerable" With Mike Tyson, Reveals He Was Molested As A Child
News Pen To Paper
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sports Blake Griffin Felt Lack Of "Respect" From The Clippers During Trade
News Authentic
Comments 0