ISLAH - Album by Kevin Gates

Kevin Gates dropped "ISLAH" back in 2016, and it remains one of the best projects of his entire career. An enduring album of the 2010s.

At the time of HotNewHipHop's review of this album, the commenters were absolutely loving the project. "Kevin Gates did it again. he is one of the realist in the game and his rapstyle is rare," one fan wrote. "I loved the album first album bought in 2016. Plus I respect the fact he wanted no features on the album except for one song," said another. The comments were practically 100 percent positive, which is rare on HNHH. It just goes to show that Gates had something special here.

Kevin Gates remains a fan favorite these days. Whenever he does an interview, fans flock to whichever platform he's on. But in 2016, there is no denying that Gates was at the peak of his powers. ISLAH is an album with two of Gates' biggest hits. "Really Really" and "2 Phones" are hits that were everywhere at the time. Even today, fans still talk about ISLAH as one of those underappreciated albums of the 2010s. It's a modern masterpiece, and one that fans should revisit if they haven't. You have to hand it to Gates. He knows how to craft a pop rap hit, and we wish he would get back into this bag sometimes.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!