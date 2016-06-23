islah
- Pop CultureKevin Gates & Daughter Islah Practice Karate On IGThe Louisiana rapper said that his children are his greatest teachers in life.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramKevin Gates Lets His Daughter Mess Around With GunsKevin Gates is training his daughter Islah to be prepared for whatever situation comes her way, showing her the correct way to hold a gun.By Alex Zidel
- ReviewsKevin Gates "I'm Him" ReviewGates' gravitational pull is as glorious and idiosyncratic as ever, and it permeates the newfound maturity of his music.By Luke Hinz
- NewsKevin Gates' "Intro Edition" Is Five Minutes Of Unreal RappingThank you, Kevin Gates. By Brynjar Chapman
- ProfilesFrom Local To Platinum: Dreka Gates On Her Role In Kevin Gates' SuccessINTERVIEW: From $250 shows to rap superstardom, Dreka Gates has always been a driving force in her husband's career, and that's just one of many ventures she's involved in. Now that Kevin Gates is a free man, where will 2018 take the hip-hop power couple?By Trevor Smith
- Music VideosKevin Gates Drops The Heartfelt Video For "Imagine That"Dreka, Islah and Khaza Gates star in Kevin Gates new video for "Imagine That."By Aron A.
- Original Content10 Essential Kevin Gates TracksYou wont get tired of these 10 essential tracks from BWA rapper Kevin Gates.By Devon Jefferson
- MusicFuture Supports Kevin Gates, Tweets "Keep Ya Head Up"Future expressed support for the embattled Kevin Gates.By hnhh
- MusicKevin Gates Is Being Released From Jail This Month: ReportGates should be out on March 24th.By Trevor Smith
- NewsKevin Gates' Wife Dreka Responds To Him Getting Jailed For BatteryKevin Gates' wife and mother of two of his children, Dreka Gates, reacts to her husband getting sentenced to six months in jail for kicking a female fan in Florida last summer. By Angus Walker
- NewsNew Marvel Hip Hop Variants: ScHoolboy Q, Tyler, the Creator, Chance the Rapper, & MoreCheck out 11 new Marvel hip hop variant album covers.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsKevin Gates "Time For That" VideoKevin Gates heads to the desert in the video for "Time For That."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsKevin Gates Feat. Trey Songz, Ty Dolla $ign, Jamie Foxx "Jam" VideoWatch Kevin Gates' new provocative video for "Jam" featuring Trey Songz, Ty Dolla $ign & Jamie Foxx.By Kevin Goddard