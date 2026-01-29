Kevin Gates Reveals Why He Believes He Could've Cured His Father Of AIDS

Kevin Gates made several interesting revelations during his recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast. At one point in the interview, for example, the rapper shared that he believes he could have cured his father of AIDS. According to Gates, his father contracted AIDS by using infected needles and died of the condition when he was just a teenager.

"That's what made me get into holistic medicine," he explained. "I was with him for a long time up until he passed. He taught me a lot of beautiful lessons. If I could go back in time, I could have cured him."

"I ain't Dr. Sebi or no sh*t like that," Gates continued. "I ain't trying to act like that, but I could have cured him. He's the one who made me take health so serious."

Kevin Gates Club Shay Shay

This is far from all Gates had to share during the interview, however. He also opened up about facing sexual abuse as a child, revealing that his abuser is now dead. "He outta here," he said with a smile. "He'll never do that to anybody again."

"I don't wanna say too much, but I really broke generational curses with that situation because people that came before me, they was raped," he added. "And it created the space for me to have with my children to where my children know, don't nobody never touch you, not even me. I had these open conversations with my children, they are equipped. I created a space for them to be able to tell their dad anything."