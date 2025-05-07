Ali Siddiq Apologizes To Lil Kim For Crude Biggie Smalls Remark

Ali Siddiq recently sat down with Shannon Sharpe for an interview on his Club Shay Shay podcast, as as expected, it resulted in plenty of interesting revelations. At one point in the interview, for example, the comedian recalled a less-than-respectfeul comment he made to Lil Kim at a club. According to him, he heard the femcee was into "regular" guys, so he figured he would shoot his shot.

"I was on that Hen. Full of it. Had a Hennessy IV. I'm with Bad Boy - Diddy ain't there. This ain't no Diddy party," he explained. "I get right in Kim face, and I said, 'Biggie dead. What are we doing?' That's all I had. It was the Hennessy; it wasn't me. I apologize, Lil Kim. I was wild on that Hennessy."

Clearly, the pickup line didn't work out for him, and he was swiftly removed from the club.

Lil Kim & Tayy Brown

Siddiq isn't the only person to look back on his interactions with Lil Kim recently, however. Last month, Tayy Brown took to social media to vent, claiming to have been in a “fake relationship” with her. He accused her sabotaging his career by allegedly removing his music from streaming services and ghossting him. Brown also insinuated that this could be the result of him welcoming a baby with another woman.

According to him, he signed a deal with Lil Kim despite being advised not to by legal professionals. Now, she owns 65 percent of his royalties. "I didn’t care because I believed in her," he admitted. “This why you mad?... Because I have a beautiful baby boy?”