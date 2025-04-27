Lil Kim's Artist, Tayy Brown, Claims Relationship With The Icon Was Fake In New Rant

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 497 Views
NBA: New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets
Mar 12, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Artist Lil Kim during the ceremony honoring The Notorious B.I.G. at "Biggie Night" at Barclays Center. The Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks 120-112. Mandatory Credit: Nicole Sweet-USA TODAY Sports
Lil Kim's high-profile romance history spans early 90s. She was with Biggie Smalls, Maino, Ray J, and 50 Cent.

Tayy Brown, an emerging artist once signed to Lil’ Kim, has taken his grievances public. 

In a series of Instagram Story videos, he accused the rap icon of sabotaging his career by pulling his music from streaming platforms and cutting off communication after tensions rose between them. According to Tayy, he ignored serious warnings from his legal counsel before signing a contract with Lil’ Kim. 

Despite being advised against the deal, he chose trust over caution. As a result, he claims, Kim now owns 65 percent of his royalties—a steep price he initially accepted without hesitation.

"I didn’t care because I believed in her," Tayy said, reflecting on what he now views as misplaced loyalty. 

However, that trust appears to have unraveled. Tayy alleged that Kim has since distanced herself, avoiding conversations and leaving him without clarity on his future.

He stopped short of explaining the exact reasons for their fallout but alluded to deeper personal matters. In one video, he shifted the camera to show his infant son, asking rhetorically, “This why you mad?... Because I have a beautiful baby boy?” 

The comment hinted at an emotional undercurrent fueling their rift, though he offered no further specifics.

Tayy Brown & Lil Kim

Adding more layers to the controversy, Tayy addressed persistent rumors surrounding their relationship. He dismissed allegations of a real romance with Lil’ Kim, calling the entire narrative “fake” and insisting the arrangement was never his idea. His comments suggested that the relationship rumors were either manufactured for publicity or misunderstood from the beginning.

The feud between Tayy Brown and Lil’ Kim has stirred conversations across hip-hop circles, casting a shadow over what once seemed a promising partnership. Their unraveling also brings renewed focus to the perils young artists face when signing contracts under emotional or pressured circumstances.

Lil’ Kim has not yet responded to the accusations. Her silence leaves fans and industry watchers guessing at the true nature of their fallout. Meanwhile, Tayy’s decision to air grievances so publicly reflects the frustrations of an artist feeling cornered and unheard.

This public rift serves as a stark reminder of how quickly alliances in the music industry can dissolve when trust gives way to betrayal. For Tayy Brown, the next steps in his career may well depend on how he rebuilds outside the shadow of his former mentor.

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
