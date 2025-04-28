Tayy Brown, Lil Kim's Ex-Lover, Reveals Why Verzuz With Nicki Minaj Didn't Happen In New Rant

Rapper Tayy Brown sparked controversy this week with a fiery social media rant, alleging new tensions between Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj.

According to Brown, Lil Kim declined a long-rumored Verzuz battle with Nicki after discovering Nicki would be paid more. Brown, who claims to be a former lover of Lil Kim, suggested the pay gap felt disrespectful to the rap pioneer, ultimately leading her to walk away from the proposed showdown.

Brown also alleged that Nicki once invited Lil Kim to perform at a concert at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center but refused to pay her for the appearance. He framed the move as another slight against Lil Kim, portraying Nicki’s actions as undermining, rather than honoring, Kim’s legacy. Brown’s claims highlight how unresolved personal and professional grievances continue to block reconciliation between two of hip-hop’s most influential women.

The accusations quickly fueled renewed debates online about the decade-long rivalry between Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim. Their feud, rooted in accusations of imitation, subliminal disses, and missed opportunities for collaboration, has long divided fans. Many hoped a Verzuz battle would finally bridge the gap between them, but Brown’s allegations suggest that lingering resentments and financial disagreements kept it from happening.

Lil Kim & Tayy Brown

Neither Nicki nor Lil Kim has publicly responded to Brown’s statements, but the controversy has stirred fresh speculation about their complicated relationship. Some fans argue that both artists deserve equal respect and compensation for their contributions to rap history, while others point to the current disparity in their commercial success.

Brown’s rant also spotlights larger struggles female rappers face regarding legacy, respect, and ownership of their narratives. For Lil Kim, a trailblazer who shaped modern female rap, perceived slights hit deeply. For Nicki Minaj, one of the most dominant figures in hip-hop’s recent history, maintaining her position leaves little room for extending gestures of goodwill.