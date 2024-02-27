Who Is Lil Kim Dating? Tayy Brown Birthday Tribute Suggests Love Is In The Air

To this day, Lil Kim remains one of the most well-respected figures in the world of female rap. Of course, the men she was involved with throughout her career didn't always treat her the way she deserved. She famously spent time with Biggie Smalls throughout the 90s and has been linked to names like Ray J, Scott Storch, Benzino, and Sean Combs. It's clear that Kim has a preference for fellow creative types. However, it seems she's making changes in her dating life these days, notably stepping out of her age group.

As Vibe reports, it seems the blonde beauty might be shacking up with her signee, Tayy Brown. Hip-hop heads began speculating after seeing their chemistry in the "Love For Ya" visual, but now that she's wished her man a belated happy birthday with an extra sappy post, there's even more reason to believe Kim is being romanced by a younger gentleman.

Lil Kim and Tayy Brown Collaborate on "Love For Ya"

"I know this post is a little late, but I was blessed enough to spend [your] whole birthday with [you] and we're still celebrating 🍾🥂💃🕺," Kim wrote to her recent collaborator on Instagram this week. "Our bond is so perfectly matched in the most organic way. I know it was God that brought us [together]. If [people] only knew how big of a role [you] play in my life and in my career," she continued to gush under a few videos of their cute moments together.

Queen Bee Celebrates Her Rumoured Beau After His Birthday

Lil Kim then praised Tayy Brown for encouraging her to deliver new music to her Beehive. "[You] are my motivation and that voice that is always cheering me on. [You're] so intelligent and such a boss. If they only knew the things we figure out [together], how we can talk with our eyes and be on the same page," her birthday tribute reads. Though her alleged lover "gets on [her] nerves sometimes," she takes great pleasure in annoying him back. Do you think Kim has found a solid companion in TB? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

