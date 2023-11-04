Lil Kim Asks “Who Got My Panties?” After Throwing Them At Atlanta Crowd

Atlanta is always a city that's full of creative energy and famous faces. That reached its peak earlier this week as the annual ONE MusicFest took over. 2023 brought about a seriously stacked lineup, with Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Brent Faiyaz, Megan Thee Stallion, and Bryson Tiller being among the biggest acts. Tems, Kodak Black, Coi Leray, and Smino also made the list, along with the one and only Lil Kim. As we previously reported, the latter rap diva got particularly rowdy during her set, even tossing her panties into the audience who had her turning all the way up.

"Atlanta, thank you for your energy, it was amazing," Kim wrote on Twitter on Friday (November 3) afternoon. Along with the commemorative message, the fashionista also included a video recapping her time in ATL, showcasing previews of her performance, as well as artists like Eric Bellinger and Slim Jxmmi who also killed it. "Despite the technical difficulties, that was out of my control," Kim assured her fans of the minor slip-ups they might've seen online.

Lil Kim Had the Time of Her Life in Atlanta

Before wrapping up her post, the 49-year-old had to ask, "Btw, who got my panties?" At this time, no one has taken responsibility for nabbing the Queen Bee's lingerie. However, we wouldn't be surprised to see them listed for sale online in the near future. While people couldn't help Kim locate her underwear's new owner, they did make it clear they're ready for her to unleash her "Nice Ice" single, and anything else she's been working on.

Lil Kim loves the spotlight, and she's a professional at commanding it with her iconic dance moves and legendary lyrics. Still, that doesn't mean the New York native is afraid to give other artists on the rise their flowers. Most recently, she invited Sukihana to join her for her ONE Fest performance, which the reality starlet called "a dream come true." Read more about that crossover at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

