Lil Kim Tosses Her Underwear Into The Crowd At Recent Performance

Sukihana wasn't the only surprise that Lil Kim had for the crowd at the ONE MusicFest in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday (October 28). Moreover, those towards the front of the crowd got quite the show when she removed her panties mid-set and then launched them into the crowd. Of course, this elicited a lot of cheers and wildly shocked reactions for the legendary femcee from festival-goers in the moment. However, once it was time for social media to catch up to the occurrence, people were less than enthused or appreciative when it came to this "gift." Many folks saw this as too nasty, too corny or performative, a straight-up health code violation, or something you could press charges for.

On the other hand, there were also plenty of people who took it as an entertainingly bizarre and fun moment, or defended Lil Kim against the aforementioned critics. "She had on pants," one fan clarified. "They were over her pants. Y’all too old. This not her first time doing this at her concerts. That’s like y’all saying why the brat pull her pants down on stage. bc that’s wat she does."

Lil Kim Throws Her Panties To The Crowd: Watch

Regardless of this interpretation, it was still a little too much for people to stomach online, for the most part. Sure, they had plenty of hilarious jokes about it, but no one really seemed to see this as anything less than a bit over the top, at best. In addition, a lot of people either used or called out the double standards when it comes to what other female rappers these days can do, and what Lil Kim can't. Still, we're sure that no matter what happens during these shows, she will keep doing concerts as she wants. It's not like all of them are that raunchy, either; the New York artist recently performed at a WNBA Finals game to great and non-controversial success.

Meanwhile, what's your take on all this? Do you think this is the kind of antic that will show up in her upcoming biopic or are people just blowing this out of proportion?

