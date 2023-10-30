Lil Kim Tosses Her Underwear Into The Crowd At Recent Performance

Many people on social media were debating this: do you keep them forever, sell them on eBay, or call in a health code violation?

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Lil Kim Tosses Her Underwear Into The Crowd At Recent Performance

Sukihana wasn't the only surprise that Lil Kim had for the crowd at the ONE MusicFest in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday (October 28). Moreover, those towards the front of the crowd got quite the show when she removed her panties mid-set and then launched them into the crowd. Of course, this elicited a lot of cheers and wildly shocked reactions for the legendary femcee from festival-goers in the moment. However, once it was time for social media to catch up to the occurrence, people were less than enthused or appreciative when it came to this "gift." Many folks saw this as too nasty, too corny or performative, a straight-up health code violation, or something you could press charges for.

On the other hand, there were also plenty of people who took it as an entertainingly bizarre and fun moment, or defended Lil Kim against the aforementioned critics. "She had on pants," one fan clarified. "They were over her pants. Y’all too old. This not her first time doing this at her concerts. That’s like y’all saying why the brat pull her pants down on stage. bc that’s wat she does."

Read More: Lil Kim Refutes Claim She Had Creative Control Over Ebony Magazine Cover Photo

Lil Kim Throws Her Panties To The Crowd: Watch

Regardless of this interpretation, it was still a little too much for people to stomach online, for the most part. Sure, they had plenty of hilarious jokes about it, but no one really seemed to see this as anything less than a bit over the top, at best. In addition, a lot of people either used or called out the double standards when it comes to what other female rappers these days can do, and what Lil Kim can't. Still, we're sure that no matter what happens during these shows, she will keep doing concerts as she wants. It's not like all of them are that raunchy, either; the New York artist recently performed at a WNBA Finals game to great and non-controversial success.

Meanwhile, what's your take on all this? Do you think this is the kind of antic that will show up in her upcoming biopic or are people just blowing this out of proportion? In any case, let us know in the comments section down below. For more news and the latest updates on Lil Kim, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: Lil Kim Says “RIP” To Takeoff In New Song Preview

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.