Lil Kim’s Performance At WNBA Finals Game Lifts New York Liberty To Crucial Win: Watch

The 2023 WNBA Finals are currently underway and it has been a pretty lopsided series so far. The Las Vegas Aces have been dominant all season long (34-6). However, they are proving it in the biggest games and moments Coming into this matchup with the New York Liberty, the Aces never lost a postseason game. They waltzed through the first round versus the Chicago Sky and handled the Dallas Wings. It appeared they were on the brink of eclipsing a title a few days ago. But, not if rap legend Lil Kim had something to say about it.

Las Vegas went up 2-0 in the best-of-five series after throttling the visiting Liberty 104-76. However, with the ladies' backs against the wall in a win-or-go-home scenario they got it done. New York did so comfortably, extending the series at least one more game, 87-73. On top of keeping their title hopes alive, the Liberty secured their first Finals victory since 1999. Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart led the way with 27 and 20 points respectively. What might have given the women a spark in a tight contest at half was New York's own Lil Kim turning up the crowd.

Lil Kim Tears It Up At Halftime

Lil Kim was met at center court with some backup dancers dressed in all white and the Liberty mascot. Yes, Ellie the Elephant tore it up alongside the MC giving a jolt of energy to the fans. Kim performed "Lighters Up" as well as a few other songs. The video above was partially provided by HipHopDX. The Liberty have a chance to knot it up at 2-2 on their home floor. Game four takes place Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

