Lil Kim Says “RIP” To Takeoff In New Song Preview

Lil Kim recently graced the stage at NYC’s Yankee Stadium in honor of the 50th anniversary of hip hop. The 49-year-old performer blew the audience away, even going on to give them a preview of a new track. She teased the unreleased song, “Nice Ice,” which includes a shoutout to another hip hop icon, Takeoff. In June, Lil Kim shared a snippet of “Nice Ice” with Instagram followers, claiming that somebody had leaked it. According to some accounts, she has also previously performed the song live.

“She said she could keep up, then I know for sure the b*tch lyin’ (That b*tch a cap)/ And all that designer don’t make you bad, b*tch stop tryin’ (Uhum, uhum)/ Leavin’ this b*tch gotta take off (Wooh)/ R.I.P to that n***a Take Off (Wooh),” she rhymes. Listeners appreciate the sentiment, and are eager to see the release of the full song though a release date has yet to be announced. Takeoff was tragically shot and killed in November of 2022, leaving behind his former Migos groupmates, family, and of course, countless fans.

Lil Kim Mentions Takeoff In “Nice Ice” Teaser

Lil Kim pays tribute to TakeOff in snippet of new track "Nice Ice" https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/c6dzOpS6Lq — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 13, 2023

Lil Kim is far from the only performer to pay homage to Takeoff amid his unfortunate passing. One of his former Migos groupmates, Quavo, has an entire album dedicated to the late artist on the way. Rocket Power is scheduled for release on August 18, and is intended to “keep the Rocket name alive.” Quavo says the LP details his healing process following Takeoff’s death, “embodying all [his] emotions.”

“I’ve learned to turn tragedy into triumph,” he told fans last month. “I had to dig deep into my purpose and find the power to keep striving.” He also joined forces with the other 1/3 of Migos, Offset, at the 2023 BET Awards, paying tribute to Takeoff. Their performance boasted a massive image of the fallen Migos member, and received a great deal of praise from fans and peers alike. Cardi B, Offset’s partner, also consistently rides for Takeoff following his death.

