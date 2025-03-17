Lil Kim Calls Biggie Smalls' Mother Voletta Wallace Her "Second Mom" In Tender Tribute

Lil Kim may have a couple of feuds with other rappers, such as her long-standing rivalry with fellow legendary femcee Nicki Minaj, but she has so much more love to share. She recently took to her Instagram page to post a tribute to the late great Voletta Wallace, the mother of Kim's late Bad Boy partner in crime Biggie Smalls. Of course, you likely know that The Notorious B.I.G. discovered the 50-year-old back in the early 1990s, and they shared a very close relationship. But this also extended to Voletta, as Kim recalled all the special moments, memories, feelings, and outlooks that she associates with her.

"I’m smiling to myself because I can hear u saying 'MY GOD CHRISTOPHER!! Put that smoke down!!'" Lil Kim wrote as tribute to Voletta Wallace. "It makes the sadness a little better knowing that you’re reunited with the other half of ur heart. Rest in heaven Meema, We lost a phenomenal strong Queen but we gained a beautiful warrior angel." Kim also called Wallace her "second mom" and reflected on their rekindled and strengthened relationship over the past 10 years or so, the last half of which she called "really special."

Lil Kim & Voletta Wallace

Lil Kim and Voletta Wallace spoke once a month, then once a week, then finally two to three times a week over the past few years. Also, Kim tragically revealed that she wanted to make plans to see Voletta after her Atlantic City show, but she passed away before they could work something out. It seems like, even when they couldn't physically be together or see each other often, they both always thought of each other with a lot of love. This joins many other hip-hop homages to Wallace's memory.