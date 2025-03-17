Lil Kim Calls Biggie Smalls' Mother Voletta Wallace Her "Second Mom" In Tender Tribute

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 385 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Kim Biggie Smalls Mother Voletta Wallace Tribute Hip Hop News
Mar 12, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Artist Lil Kim during the ceremony honoring The Notorious B.I.G. at "Biggie Night" at Barclays Center. The Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks 120-112. Mandatory Credit: Nicole Sweet-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Biggie Smalls discovered Lil Kim in the early 1990s, and their bond eventually extended to his mother, the late Voletta Wallace.

Lil Kim may have a couple of feuds with other rappers, such as her long-standing rivalry with fellow legendary femcee Nicki Minaj, but she has so much more love to share. She recently took to her Instagram page to post a tribute to the late great Voletta Wallace, the mother of Kim's late Bad Boy partner in crime Biggie Smalls. Of course, you likely know that The Notorious B.I.G. discovered the 50-year-old back in the early 1990s, and they shared a very close relationship. But this also extended to Voletta, as Kim recalled all the special moments, memories, feelings, and outlooks that she associates with her.

"I’m smiling to myself because I can hear u saying 'MY GOD CHRISTOPHER!! Put that smoke down!!'" Lil Kim wrote as tribute to Voletta Wallace. "It makes the sadness a little better knowing that you’re reunited with the other half of ur heart. Rest in heaven Meema, We lost a phenomenal strong Queen but we gained a beautiful warrior angel." Kim also called Wallace her "second mom" and reflected on their rekindled and strengthened relationship over the past 10 years or so, the last half of which she called "really special."

Read More: Lil Kim Joins Latto Onstage In NYC

Lil Kim & Voletta Wallace

Lil Kim and Voletta Wallace spoke once a month, then once a week, then finally two to three times a week over the past few years. Also, Kim tragically revealed that she wanted to make plans to see Voletta after her Atlantic City show, but she passed away before they could work something out. It seems like, even when they couldn't physically be together or see each other often, they both always thought of each other with a lot of love. This joins many other hip-hop homages to Wallace's memory.

Meanwhile, Lil Kim had some Los Angeles wildfires takes earlier this year that drummed up some viral debate, but if you're not up on your rap history, don't let that headline define her these days. She has a lot to reflect on and be grateful for, especially the wonderful opportunity to connect with a soul like Voletta Wallace. It's a hard mourning process, but hopefully one that can lead to closure.

Read More: Mase Addresses Rumor He Sat Next To Diddy’s Son At Funeral For Biggie Smalls’ Mother

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Madame Tussauds New York Unveils Biggie Smalls Wax Figure Music Voletta Wallace Laid To Rest At Same Funeral Home As Son Notorious B.I.G. 2.1K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1.6K
Mase Diddy's Son Biggie Mother Funeral Hip Hop News Music Mase Addresses Rumor He Sat Next To Diddy’s Son At Funeral For Biggie Smalls’ Mother 931
https://www.hotnewhiphop.com/lil-kim-rick-ross-faith-evans-and-more-attend-biggie-inspires-art-exhibit-news.90887.html Music Faith Evans Announces She Wants To Do A First Ladies Tour With Lil Kim 5.7K