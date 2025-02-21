The Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother, Voletta Wallace, Dies At 72

The Notorious B.I.G.'s mother Voletta Wallace has passed away at the age of 72, according to TMZ. The outlet reports that her death occurred this morning in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, based on information provided by Monroe County Coroner Thomas Yanac. Her death was a result of natural causes, and reportedly, she was in hospice care leading up to it.

Social media is currently flooded with uplifting messages from fans looking back on Wallace's life. She was a Jamaican immigrant who worked as a school teacher. She also raised Biggie as a single mother in Brooklyn after his father left in 1974. Wallace managed to keep her son's legacy alive following his untimely passing in 1997, overseeing his estate.

Voletta Wallace Praises The Notorious B.I.G.

Producer Voletta Wallace attends the "Notorious" photocall during the 59th Berlin International Film Festival at the Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 11, 2009 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Her passion for honoring her son's achievements remained apparent throughout her life. In 2020, for example, she spoke to Billboard after the late rapper was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She made it clear that she couldn't be more proud. “Today, I’m feeling great,” she revealed at the time. "As a mother, I’m extremely proud of his accomplishments. You know, I still see such a young man at a young age, and sadly, he’s not here to witness all this. But it’s an astute honor, and as a mother, I’m just elated for that."