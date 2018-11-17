Voletta Wallace
- MusicThe First Official Notorious B.I.G NFT Collection Has Been AnnouncedThe Notorious B.I.G's estate and OneOf have collaborated to release the first official Notorious B.I.G NFT collection sometime this year. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicBiggie's Mother Is Hopeful That Son's Killer Will Be Found, Cries Listening To His MusicVoletta Wallace spoke candidly about her Rap icon son while promoting the Netflix doc, "Biggie, I Have a Story to Tell."By Erika Marie
- MusicDiddy & Voletta Wallace React To Biggie's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame InductionDiddy and Biggie's Mom celebrate the Notorious B.I.G's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.By Dominiq R.
- MusicFaith Evans Announces She Wants To Do A First Ladies Tour With Lil KimWould you hit up that tour?By Erika Marie
- MusicDJ Mister Cee Calls Out News Station For Confusing Lil Cease With MaseCease was celebrating the new "Christopher Wallace Way."By Erika Marie
- MusicNotorious B.I.G.'s Mother & Son Confirm Arrival Of "Christopher Wallace Way"Biggie's family broke the news during a sit-down with HOT97. By Aida C.
- MusicFaith Evans & Voletta Wallace Sue Snowboard Company For Using Notorious B.I.G.'s ImageThey want all profits made from sales.By Erika Marie
- MusicBiggie's Mother Addresses Kim Porter's Passing Away With Rare PhotoShe shares a message of hope.By Zaynab