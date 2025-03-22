Biggie Smalls Estate Officially Finalizes Catalog Sale With His Mom Voletta Wallace's Blessing

The Notorious B.I.G. (Christopher Wallace) performs at 92.3 The Beat Summer Jam on August 13, 1995 at the Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre in Irvine, California. (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage/Getty Images)
Before she passed, Voletta Wallace approved of the Biggie Smalls estate selling various rights to the late rapper's catalog to Primary Wave.

Hip-hop took a blow last February, as the mother of the late great Biggie Smalls, Voletta Wallace, passed away at the age of 72. However, according to reports from The Wall Street Journal and Billboard, she was able to approve of the Biggie estate's catalog sale to Primary Wave, which the company reportedly announced the finalization of on Thursday (March 20). It's still very unclear what the actual amount of this sale is concerning The Notorious B.I.G. and his catalog, as financial details are still unavailable as of writing this article. Some suggest that the catalog is worth $200 million, whereas previous reports indicated that it could all total between $100 million and $150 million.

Nevertheless, Biggie Smalls' catalog sale allegedly comprises of $100 million for his publishing rights, and between 30 to 50 million dollars for master rights. Primary Wave's deal supposedly includes a 50 percent cut of both, an agreement that also includes certain rights to name and likeness. According to the company's website, it also represents the catalog of artists such as Prince, Bob Marley, Smokey Robinson, and Sly & The Family Stone.

Biggie Smalls & Diddy

However, this sale did not come without its controversy, particular relating to Diddy and his alleged exploitation of Voletta Wallace. "Knowing this lady was sick and she was in a hospice, these guys Wayne Barrow and Mark Pitts went on and started working out deals to allegedly sell Big’s publishing, his marketing, all his rights to everything," Diddy's former bodyguard claimed about The Notorious B.I.G.'s catalog sale. "They are working out a deal for them. It ain’t for Miss Wallace, it ain’t for Big’s kids. Wayne Barrow and Mark Pitts, those are the dudes that Puff put in play. I can’t believe this."

This is a massive ethical and financial concern, especially for the Wallace family, but take those allegations with a grain of salt. In the meantime, Primary Wave issued a statement indicating their sole mission to keep The Notorious B.I.G.'s legacy alive. Also, hip-hop continues to mourn Biggie Smalls' mom. "It makes the sadness a little better knowing that you’re reunited with the other half of ur heart. Rest in heaven Meema, We lost a phenomenal strong Queen but we gained a beautiful warrior angel," Lil Kim penned in a heartfelt tribute.

