Mase Addresses Rumor He Sat Next To Diddy’s Son At Funeral For Biggie Smalls’ Mother

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 12: Mase attends Pass The Mic Live at Prudential Center on May 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
According to Mase, he felt like The Notorious B.I.G.'s mother Voletta Wallace's funeral marked the end of an era.

Last month, the late Notorious B.I.G.'s mother Voletta Wallace passed away at the age of 72. According to TMZ, she died of natural causes in Pennsylvania, and was in hospice care prior. She was laid to rest last week at the same funeral home her son was roughly 28 years ago. Countless figures who were close to both Biggie and Wallace were in attendance. This included Lil Kim, Jay-Z's mother, Wallace's former daughter-in-law Faith Evans, and more. Mase was also sure to go to pay his respects, and reflected on the experience during a new episode of It Is What It Is.

"While I was sitting there I was thinking that it felt like the end of an era. That's what I was looking at when I was sitting there just looking at all the videos," he explained. He went on to say that there were some people at the service that he probably should have spoken too, but he wasn't in the right headspace.

Why Is Diddy In Jail?

Eventually, Mase addressed rumors that he was seated next to one of Diddy's sons. "I think we looked at each other but I don't think he saw me, I would've said what's up," he explained. "If my name was on the list I'd go visit Puff [...] I would visit him, make sure he's good, you know [...] These are the times when you need people to check up and make sure you're good. And not that I condone anything that they're alleging that they've done."

Diddy is currently behind bars in Brooklyn after getting arrested in 2024 on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. His trial is expected to begin in May of this year. If convicted, he could reportedly be looking at a hefty sentence. The Bad Boy founder is also facing various lawsuits from individuals who accuse him of sexual assault, abuse, and much more.

