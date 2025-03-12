Voletta Wallace Laid To Rest At Same Funeral Home As Son Notorious B.I.G.

BY Elias Andrews 175 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Madame Tussauds New York Unveils Biggie Smalls Wax Figure
NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: Voletta Wallace poses for a photo with a wax figure of her son Christopher 'Biggie Smalls' Wallace on display at its debut at Madame Tussauds in Times Square on October 25, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)
Voletta Wallace was a beloved figure in the music industry and her funeral was attended by some of the biggest names in 90s hip hop.

Voletta Wallace is one of the most famous moms in rap history. She was referenced multiple times by her son, the Notorious B.I.G, on record, and she maintained the rapper's legacy after his untimely death. Now her family and friends will do the same for her. Voletta Wallace died on February 21. Her funeral was held on March 12, and the location was carefully chosen by her surviving relatives. In a sad yet beautiful turn of events, Wallace was laid to rest at the same funeral home as her son 28 years earlier.

TMZ confirmed that the ceremony took place at the Frank Campbell Funeral Chapel in Manhattan. It was a star-studded event, with figures from Biggie's life and Wallace's life in attendance. Faith Evans, Voletta Wallace's former daughter-in-law, attended with her Wallace's grandchildren CJ and T'yanna. Mase and Lil Kim, two artists who worked alongside Biggie, were present during the ceremony. Diddy's kids were in attendance as well, though for obvious legal reasons, the Bad Boy Records founder was not. TMZ stated that Jay-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, also paid her respects to Wallace.

Read More: 50 Cent Agrees With Biggie’s Mother, Wants To “Slap” Diddy Too

Voletta Wallace Religion

Voletta Wallace was always candid about the pain she suffered from Biggie's death. As recently as 2021, however, she maintained hope that the people responsible for his death would be punished. "As long as I have life there's hope," she told Entertainment Weekly. "I'll never give up. And I hope when I'm not in this world anymore, my friends and family will carry on the fight. There is always hope." Wallace's words have a tinge of sadness, given that she has passed on. Despite the tragedy, Wallace maintained appreciation for the time she had with her only son, and the belief that she would see him again.

"I'm a Christian and I have a hope that someday I’m going to see my son [again]," she said nearly two decades ago. "So I can smile about that. When I think of my son, I don’t think of the tragedy. I think of the beautiful times we’ve had in the past, and this way, I can smile." Voletta Wallace was 78 years old. She is survived by her aforementioned grandchildren.

Read More: Diddy & Voletta Wallace React To Biggie's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
2024 Dreamville Music Festival Music 50 Cent Agrees With Biggie’s Mother, Wants To “Slap” Diddy Too 2.9K
The Notorious B.I.G. Voletta Wallace Dies Hip Hop News Music The Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother, Voletta Wallace, Dies At 72 1474
Celebrities Attend New York Knicks Vs. Brooklyn Nets Music The Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother, Voletta Wallace, Wants To “Slap” Diddy For Assaulting Cassie 3.8K
Notorious B.I.G. AKA Biggie Smalls Receives Billboard Music Award. Music Diddy’s Ex-Bodyguard Alleges That Biggie’s Mother Co-Signs His Plan To Expose Mogul 74.8K