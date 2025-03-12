Voletta Wallace Laid To Rest At Same Funeral Home As Son Notorious B.I.G.

Voletta Wallace is one of the most famous moms in rap history. She was referenced multiple times by her son, the Notorious B.I.G, on record, and she maintained the rapper's legacy after his untimely death. Now her family and friends will do the same for her. Voletta Wallace died on February 21. Her funeral was held on March 12, and the location was carefully chosen by her surviving relatives. In a sad yet beautiful turn of events, Wallace was laid to rest at the same funeral home as her son 28 years earlier.

TMZ confirmed that the ceremony took place at the Frank Campbell Funeral Chapel in Manhattan. It was a star-studded event, with figures from Biggie's life and Wallace's life in attendance. Faith Evans, Voletta Wallace's former daughter-in-law, attended with her Wallace's grandchildren CJ and T'yanna. Mase and Lil Kim, two artists who worked alongside Biggie, were present during the ceremony. Diddy's kids were in attendance as well, though for obvious legal reasons, the Bad Boy Records founder was not. TMZ stated that Jay-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, also paid her respects to Wallace.

Voletta Wallace Religion

Voletta Wallace was always candid about the pain she suffered from Biggie's death. As recently as 2021, however, she maintained hope that the people responsible for his death would be punished. "As long as I have life there's hope," she told Entertainment Weekly. "I'll never give up. And I hope when I'm not in this world anymore, my friends and family will carry on the fight. There is always hope." Wallace's words have a tinge of sadness, given that she has passed on. Despite the tragedy, Wallace maintained appreciation for the time she had with her only son, and the belief that she would see him again.