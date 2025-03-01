Biggie Smalls' Estate Reportedly Selling His Publishing & Publicity Rights For Over $100 Million

Dec. 6, 1995; New York, NY, USA; Notorious B.I.G. (Aka Christopher Wallace, Biggie Smalls) poses for a photo at the 1995 Billboard Music Awards at the New York Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Walter Weissman/Globe Photos/ZUMA Wire via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Biggie Smalls won't lose all his publishing, publicity, and master rights, but this is still a huge step for The Notorious B.I.G.'s estate.

Biggie Smalls has one of the most legendary catalogs and legacies in hip-hop, and following the saddening loss of his mother Voletta Wallace, there will seemingly be big changes regarding his estate and his artistry. According to a Friday (February 28) report from The Hollywood Reporter, music publishing company Primary Wave is in talks to buy the rapper's publishing and publicity rights. The Notorious B.I.G. catalog, as short as it is, is reportedly worth around $100 million, whereas his master rights are valued at between $30 million and $50 million. As such, this deal could reach $150 million if it goes through.

Per sources, this deal over Biggie Smalls' catalog and all its glory would comprise of 50 percent of his publishing, master, and publicity rights. That last category includes things like image, voice, and other characteristics that make him easily recognizable, brand-conscious, and iconic. However, the actual details around these splits and what that 50 percent actually looks like, especially in relation to Big's estate, is still pretty vague. Nevertheless, those involved will reportedly close the deal over the next few weeks, so that should presumably hold more of a concrete explanation.

Biggie Smalls Estate
The Notorious B.I.G. At The Summer Jam
The Notorious B.I.G. (Christopher Wallace) performs at 92.3 The Beat Summer Jam on August 13, 1995 at the Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre in Irvine, California. (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage/Getty Images)

As for other catalogs under Primary Wave from late legends, these include Whitney Houston, Bob Marley, Luther Vandross, and more. With this in mind, fans hope that the legacy of The Notorious B.I.G. won't waste away or fall victim to more industry exploitation. His mother Voletta Wallace ran his estate up until her passing, and she had signed a deal with Brand Sense Partners to handle licensing and merchandising related to him back in 2011. According to TMZ, she raised the estate's estimated value from $10 million to $160 million.

When it comes to the Biggie Smalls' estate's present standing, Mark Pitts and Wayne Burrow of ByStorm Entertainment are its current representatives. We will see whether or not this potential deal holds more concrete or direct consequences when it comes to his artistry, legacy, and catalog. Most of the time, fans express skepticism over business moves like these with late artists. But we have to wait and see what this actually looks like.

