Wack 100 Enrages The Internet After Claiming To Take A Photo With Son Of Biggie's Murderer

Adam22 questioned why Wack did this.

When March 9, 2025, arrives, it will have been 28 years since the gut-wrenching passing of Biggie (The Notorious B.I.G.). It's a topic that still looms large over everyone we just listed and remains a sensitive one for most. Every day we continue to send our best to the family and dear friends of Biggie and today is no different. Unfortunately, there are still occasions where he can't just be left to rest and Wack 100 has been responsible for multiple of them.

For example, back in 2022 during a interview with Drink Champs, Wack 100 made the insane claim that the "Juicy" MC didn't die a legend. "Tupac died a legend, Biggie didn't. His body of work—movies, double CDS, albums that went quadruple... He was dead before his first album came out," he argued. "Over the years, motherf***ers remake the songs, he became that." Of course, this did not sit well with a lot of folks, with some asking, "Why are n****s still entertaining this guy period."

The Internet Is Done With Wack 100

That sentiment is being echoed two years later after Wack 100 supposedly took a photo with someone in particular. That person the manager claims is the son of the killer of Biggie Smalls. He explained how they wound up crossing paths on his part-time job over at No Jumper with Adam22. "I got out the car, he's looking at me, so I see him on me. I go in to pay for my gas... and he come in and said, 'hey you remember me?'"