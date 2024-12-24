Wack 100 Enrages The Internet After Claiming To Take A Photo With Son Of Biggie's Murderer

When March 9, 2025, arrives, it will have been 28 years since the gut-wrenching passing of Biggie (The Notorious B.I.G.). It's a topic that still looms large over everyone we just listed and remains a sensitive one for most. Every day we continue to send our best to the family and dear friends of Biggie and today is no different. Unfortunately, there are still occasions where he can't just be left to rest and Wack 100 has been responsible for multiple of them.
For example, back in 2022 during a interview with Drink Champs, Wack 100 made the insane claim that the "Juicy" MC didn't die a legend. "Tupac died a legend, Biggie didn't. His body of work—movies, double CDS, albums that went quadruple... He was dead before his first album came out," he argued. "Over the years, motherf***ers remake the songs, he became that." Of course, this did not sit well with a lot of folks, with some asking, "Why are n****s still entertaining this guy period."
The Internet Is Done With Wack 100
That sentiment is being echoed two years later after Wack 100 supposedly took a photo with someone in particular. That person the manager claims is the son of the killer of Biggie Smalls. He explained how they wound up crossing paths on his part-time job over at No Jumper with Adam22. "I got out the car, he's looking at me, so I see him on me. I go in to pay for my gas... and he come in and said, 'hey you remember me?'"
At this point, Wack thought something serious was about to go down. However, after looking at the kid, he realized it was "Lil Poochie," the son of "Daddy Poochie." Back in 2012, reports were floating around that he was the supposed gunman in the drive-by in Los Angeles. Still, Wack 100 decided to take a picture with the son, which left Adam22 to call him out a bit. "You did this intentionally to provoke hip-hop fans who are still reeling." Wack 100 then retorted that he learned this from "your people" that this is an instance of "dark humor." The internet is currently letting him hear it, with one person encapsulating the majority's feelings about this: "Wacc turned into a real buster lol."
