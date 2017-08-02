Christopher Wallace
- MusicBiggie Mosaic Unveiled On Christopher Wallace Way In BrooklynNew York City Mayor Eric Adams revealed a new piece by Brooklyn artist Jan Carlos Pinto that allows fans to see themselves as the King of New York.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SneakersChristopher Wallace x Air Jordan 13 To Be Auctioned At Massive PricesThis Air Jordan 13 will turn some heads.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBiggie's Mother Is Hopeful That Son's Killer Will Be Found, Cries Listening To His MusicVoletta Wallace spoke candidly about her Rap icon son while promoting the Netflix doc, "Biggie, I Have a Story to Tell."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLegendary Hip Hop Photographer Chi Modu Sues Notorious B.I.G. EstateChi Modu, legendary hip hop photographer, is suing the Notorious B.I.G. estate.By Cole Blake
- MusicDJ Mister Cee Calls Out News Station For Confusing Lil Cease With MaseCease was celebrating the new "Christopher Wallace Way."By Erika Marie
- MusicNotorious B.I.G.'s Mother & Son Confirm Arrival Of "Christopher Wallace Way"Biggie's family broke the news during a sit-down with HOT97. By Aida C.
- MusicFaith Evans & Voletta Wallace Sue Snowboard Company For Using Notorious B.I.G.'s ImageThey want all profits made from sales.By Erika Marie
- MusicNotorious B.I.G. Closer Than Ever To Having Brooklyn Street Named After HimShoutout LeRoy McCarthy for making this a reality. By Chantilly Post
- MusicThe Notorious B.I.G Gets Basketball Courts Named After Him In BrooklynBiggie gets honored.By Matt F