Christopher Wallace, more commonly known as The Notorious B.I.G., is one of hip-hop’s biggest legends. He was a larger-than-life personality who completely changed the genre. Overall, his legend still lives on, and he is always honored for his contributions to music.

Interestingly enough, Jumpman created a Christopher Wallace-themed Air Jordan 13 back in 2017. This was meant to pay homage on his 45th birthday. Now, however, Jumpman is celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop by auctioning off this iconic sneaker.

Jumpman and the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation will be selling off these kicks through Sotheby’s. As you can imagine, there aren’t very many of these to go around. In fact, only 23 were ever created. Needless to say, this is going to be a truly incredible collector’s item.

“We are thrilled that the Jordan Brand and the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation have entrusted Sotheby’s with these exclusive pairs of sneakers honoring the legacy of The Notorious B.I.G. as part of the Jordan Year 2023 celebration,” Brahm Wachter, head of streetwear and modern collectibles at Sotheby’s explained via Sole Collector. “The auction marks the only opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts alike to acquire these special limited-edition sneakers that bring together the legacies of the greatest athlete of all time with the greatest rapper ever.”

In the images provided by Sotheby’s, you can see how the sneaker has a predominantly black suede look to it. B.I.G.’s face can be found on the tongue, while red surrounds the tongue and inner lining. Overall, it is a very cool look that is most definitely going to entice potential collectors.

As for the start date of this auction, pairs will be made available as of February 3rd. Numerous sizes will be made available, although you can expect to pay anywhere from $2,300 to $5K. Additionally, let us know what you think, in the comments down below.

