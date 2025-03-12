Diddy’s Ex-Bodyguard Raises Serious Concerns Over Biggie Smalls Catalog Sale

Gene Deal alleges that the two men behind the sale of Biggie Smalls' publishing and publicity rights had close ties to Diddy.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the late Biggie Smalls' publishing and publicity rights were to be sold for between $100 million and $150 million. According to Diddy's former bodyguard Gene Deal, however, the people behind the future sale may allegedly not have the best intentions. During a recent interview with The Art Of Dialogue, he claimed that they used to be close to Diddy, and that they're allegedly only looking out for themselves.

Deal called out Mark Pitts and Wayne Barrow in particular, who previously worked with Biggie at Bad Boy Records. He alleged that while the rapper's mother Voletta Wallace was nearing the end of her life, they were “working out deals to allegedly sell big publishing, his marketing, all his rights to everything Notorious B.I.G.” He continued, suggesting that the two men “are working out a deal for them. ‘Cuz it ain’t for Miss Wallace. It ain’t for B.I.G.’s kids.”

Biggie Smalls' Mother's Death

Wallace passed away last month at her Pennsylvania home due to natural causes. “I read that the executives of that is Wayne Barrow and Mark Pitts. Those are the dudes that Puff put into play with them. I can’t believe this. These are the dudes that when big died they took over the marketing and the publishing and everything," Deal explained. “They were puff boys [...] I guess it paid off ‘cuz now they looking to get $100 to 150 million on this whole thing.” Pitts and Barrow are reportedly representing Biggie Smalls' estate, and negotiations are close to finalizing the sale of the late artist's catalog to Primary Wave, per AllHipHop.

This is far from the only thing Deal has had to say about Biggie and Diddy in recent months. Back in October, he spoke briefly with Wallace on the Paperwork Party Podcast. Afterwards, he gushed about the interaction, claiming that she co-signs his efforts to expose the Bad Boy founder. At the time, it was speculated that he was referring to theories that the mogul was allegedly involved in the deaths of 2Pac and Biggie.

