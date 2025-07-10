Faith Evans Hit With Major Lawsuit Over The Notorious B.I.G.'s Mother’s Estate

BET Awards 2022 - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Faith Evans performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
The Notorious B.I.G.'s mother, Voletta Wallace, passed away back in February at the age of 72.

Faith Evans is facing a new lawsuit from Wayne Barrow, a record executive who became the executor of the estate of The Notorious B.I.G.'s mother, Voletta Wallace, following her death in February. Barrow is accusing Evans of allegedly refusing to share profits from a catalog deal with the estate.

According to Billboard, the filing claims Voletta managed a significant portion of the assets The Notorious B.I.G. left behind after his death through an LLC. It further claims she sold half of those assets to Primary Wave before her death. In turn, Primary Wave owns a major portion of the rapper's music catalog as well as various rights to his name, image and likeness. With that being said, this allegedly makes her responsible for divvying up shares of the profits from the catalog to Wallace's trust.

“Ms. Evans has distributed sale proceeds to Ty’anna, CJ, and presumably to herself,” Barrow writes in the lawsuit, referring to Biggie’s two children. “She, however, has wrongfully withheld the Trust’s [redacted] share of the proceeds, in the amount of [redacted].” He further alleges that Evan has completely refused to work with the trust and is keeping Barrow “entirely in the dark about the business and affairs of the LLC.” Barrow adds: “Ms. Evans’s actions are particularly troubling given that, unlike Mr. Barrow, she has never previously been involved in the LLC’s management."

With the lawsuit, Barrow wants a court order forcing Evans to provide the trust with its share of the profits, which he says he will donated to the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation. Additionally, he wants to take Evans' position as manager of the LLC. He cites her “continued misconduct and disregard for her obligations.”

Diddy The Notorious B.I.G. Lawsuit
The Notorious B.I.G. At The Summer Jam
The Notorious. B.I.G. (Christopher. Wallace) performs at 92.3 The Beat Summer. Jam on August 13, 1995 at the Irvine Meadows. Amphitheatre in Irvine, California. (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)

Wayne Barrow's lawsuit isn't the first time The Notorious B.I.G.'s name has been dragged into legal action, this month. Following Diddy's not guilty verdict for charges of sex trafficking and racketeering in his criminal trial, an anonymous plaintiff filed a lawsuit against him accusing him of allegedly masturbating into a shirt previously worn by The Notorious B.I.G. and throwing it on the John Doe during an encounter in Los Angeles in 2020.

The Bad Boy mogul's legal team shot down the claims in a statement provided to TMZ. They wrote: "Mr. Combs’s trial and acquittal on trafficking and RICO charges prove what we have been saying all along: Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone. That people continue to broadcast and file false accusations -- no matter how heinous and uncorroborated -- is unfortunate, but Mr. Combs will not back down. He will fight for as long as necessary to win his full vindication."

