Back in February, The Notorious B.I.G.'s estate filed a lawsuit against Target, Nordstrom, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Home Depot. In it, they alleged that the retailers sold unauthorized canvas prints of the late rapper's iconic "King Of New York" photo, which was taken just a few days before his untimely passing.

The retailers were accused of sourcing the prints from the company iCanvas. The company has allegedly made unauthorized prints of other artists in the past including Jay-Z, Beyonce, Snoop Dogg, and more.

Now, Billboard reports that a settlement was officially reached this Wednesday (July 16). At the time of writing, the financial terms of the settlement have not been made public. Steven Hart, the lawyer representing Biggie's estate, told the outlet that “the matter was resolved to our client’s satisfaction.”

The Notorious B.I.G. Lawsuit

The Notorious B.I.G. (Christopher Wallace) performs at 92.3 The Beat Summer Jam on August 13, 1995 at the Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre in Irvine, California. (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)

“I will also say it is so incredibly important, in this day and age, where everyone’s privacy is under attack and so easily disseminated, to protect our privacy, name, likeness and image and trademarks,” he also added. “Companies must do better than to steal the identity of others to turn a profit or for their own selfish a greedy interest. We urge other public figures whether alive or passed to dearly hold on to their good name and use of their images.”

The retailers have not publicly commented on the settlement.