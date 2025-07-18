The Notorious B.I.G.’s Estate Reaches Settlement With Retailers Over Allegedly Unauthorized Prints

BY Caroline Fisher 143 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Notorious B.I.G. Settlement Prints Hip Hop News
Dec. 6, 1995; New York, NY, USA; Notorious B.I.G. (Aka Christopher Wallace, Biggie Smalls) poses for a photo at the 1995 Billboard Music Awards at the New York Coliseum. Walter Weissman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In February of this year, The Notorious B.I.G.'s estate sued Target, Nordstrom, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Home Depot.

Back in February, The Notorious B.I.G.'s estate filed a lawsuit against Target, Nordstrom, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Home Depot. In it, they alleged that the retailers sold unauthorized canvas prints of the late rapper's iconic "King Of New York" photo, which was taken just a few days before his untimely passing.

The retailers were accused of sourcing the prints from the company iCanvas. The company has allegedly made unauthorized prints of other artists in the past including Jay-Z, Beyonce, Snoop Dogg, and more.

Now, Billboard reports that a settlement was officially reached this Wednesday (July 16). At the time of writing, the financial terms of the settlement have not been made public. Steven Hart, the lawyer representing Biggie's estate, told the outlet that “the matter was resolved to our client’s satisfaction.”

Read More: Faith Evans Hit With Major Lawsuit Over The Notorious B.I.G.'s Mother’s Estate

The Notorious B.I.G. Lawsuit
The Notorious B.I.G. At The Summer Jam
The Notorious B.I.G. (Christopher Wallace) performs at 92.3 The Beat Summer Jam on August 13, 1995 at the Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre in Irvine, California. (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)

“I will also say it is so incredibly important, in this day and age, where everyone’s privacy is under attack and so easily disseminated, to protect our privacy, name, likeness and image and trademarks,” he also added. “Companies must do better than to steal the identity of others to turn a profit or for their own selfish a greedy interest. We urge other public figures whether alive or passed to dearly hold on to their good name and use of their images.”

The retailers have not publicly commented on the settlement.

This isn't the only legal battle involving The Notorious B.I.G.'s estate, however. Earlier this month, his widow Faith Evans was also hit with a lawsuit filed by Wayne Barrow. Barrow is a record executive, and became the executor of Biggie's mother Voletta Wallace's estate when she died this year. He alleges that Evans is refusing to share profits from a catalog deal with the estate.

Read More: 50 Cent Clowns Diddy Over New Lawsuit Alleging He Masturbated Into The Notorious B.I.G.’s Shirt

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 68.9K
BET Awards 2022 - Show Music Faith Evans Hit With Major Lawsuit Over The Notorious B.I.G.'s Mother’s Estate 2.4K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 21.4K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.8K
Comments 0