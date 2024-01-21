Biggie Smalls' Estate Reaches Settlement In World Trade Center Pictures Lawsuit

Some of the most iconic pictures in hip-hop history unsurprisingly belong to one of the genre's most iconic figures. Moreover, fans of any generation likely know the photos of Biggie Smalls with the World Trade Center's Twin Towers as their backdrop. Photographer Chi Modu took them in 1996, and said that his lyrics on the song "Juicy" referencing the Towers partly inspired the shoot in Jersey City, New Jersey. However, a 2019 lawsuit from Big's estate claimed that Modu illegaly licensed the snaps for sold products without respecting his rights. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2021, and thus, the battle turned to estate versus estate.

Furthermore, Billboard reports that Staci Jennifer Trager -– Biggie's estate's legal representative in this case -– announced a settlement on Thursday (January 18). While its details are unknown at press time, she explained that the rapper's children and Modu's widow came to an agreement. "Pictures of Christopher cannot be commercially exploited without a license from our client," Trager reportedly remarked to the outlet. "The settlement agreement is a testament to the dedication of our client as well as our team members in staying the course over several years."

Biggie Smalls' World Trade Center Photos

As such, it seems like Modu's estate will still be able to sell physical and digital prints of the pictures. However, they will not be able to use the images for other products, as suggested by the explanation of the settlement. Of course, this joins a long list of other "legacy items" that the hip-hop community treasures, especially for such an influential and impactful late legend. For example, Biggie's autographed arrest fingerprints, and those of Tupac Shakur, went on sale for $225K last year.

Meanwhile, as the West Coast icon's murder case develops with the arrest of alleged culprit Keefe D, folks also claim that the Brooklyn MC's death is connected. That emerged as a speculative theory long ago, and the mystery that surrounds both cases makes judging it a tough call. Regardless, this settlement shows that his legacy will live on in respectful ways if his estate gets their word in. For more news and the latest updates on Biggie Smalls, stay up to date on HNHH.

