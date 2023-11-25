2Pac & Biggie's Autographed Arrest Fingerprints Selling For $225K Each

Two rare pieces of memorabilia from the late 2Pac and Biggie Smalls went up for sale recently, giving lucky buyers a chance at feeling closer than ever to the musical icons. The site Momentsintime.com is selling their fingerprint cards, which were created after both of their 1995 arrests. Aside from their fingerprints, the cards also feature signatures from the two men. Of course, they signed off with their government names instead of their rap monikers, making for some even more exclusive collectibles.

While the pieces will surely go fast, it won't be for cheap. Reportedly, each of the cards is listed at a whopping $225K. It seems steep, but it's a small price to pay for such a pivotal piece of cultural history. These aren't the only rare items exciting hip-hop enthusiasts as of late, however.

Rare 2Pac & Biggie Memorabilia For Sale

(L-R) Rappers The Notorious BIG, Tupac Shakur and Redman backstage at a Tupac Shakur performance at Club Amazon on July 23, 1993 in New York, New York. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

At the end of October, it was reported that 2Pac's booking photo and prison ID car were also going up for sale. The booking photo was listed for $35k while the ID, which came alongside a handwritten note from the hitmaker, was listed for $75k. "I lost my ID and need a new one. Thank you," the note reads, complete with 2Pac's signature. TMZ reported that the items were given to the performer's family when he was released from prison in October 1995, and later made their way into the hands of a collector who was willing to part ways with them.

2Pac had served 11 months at the Clinton Correctional Facility in New York on sexual abuse charges. The Notorious B.I.G. was booked for aggravated assault and robbery, but his charges were eventually dropped. What do you think of 2Pac and Biggie's fingerprint cards from their arrests going up for sale? Are you shocked by how much they're going for? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

