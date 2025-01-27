Lil Kim Gets Showered In Thankful Messages After Her Rain Prayers For L.A. Fires Came True

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Lil Kim attends the Christian Siriano SS25 afterparty at Hearsay on September 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)
Thankfully, this was not the monsoon that Kim had asked for.

The Los Angeles fires continue to cause disarray and distress, but at least things got a little bit better for the California city and its citizens. Moreover, many folks took to social media to express their thankful and hopeful messages about some rainfall that finally landed in L.A. this week. Notably, though, some online users had one specific person to thank: Lil Kim, who previously caused controversy by suggesting to solve one natural disaster with another. "Been sending strong prayers up for LA and everyone affected by the fires," she had expressed on Instagram. "This is heartbreaking. I pray to Jesus that God make it monsoon in LA."

Of course, heavy rainfall would cause a litany of other issues for Los Angeles, but people at least recognized that Lil Kim's heart was in the right place, even if her choice of words could've used a second thought. Nevertheless, people still remembered this viral statement, and thus thanked Kim for the moment on the Internet even if they addressed a meme rather than legitimately attribute the rain to her prayers.

Fans Thank Lil Kim For L.A. Rain

"What’s happening is devastating and what LA really needs right now is rain—so what’s the issue?" Lil Kim had asked when fans clapped back at her prayers, offering up proof as to why the word "monsoon" doesn't always have to represent the heavy and troublesome rain that it usually refers to. "Doesn’t everyone understand that a monsoon is heavy rain? I’m so happy to see that everyone is staying so positive during such a tragic situation. Let’s keep praying and supporting everyone that has been affected by this." Now she can stand by what she said and celebrate that things continue to get better for the city, although there's still a lot left on the horizon.

Meanwhile, Lil Kim continues to resonate with the hip-hop world, introduce herself to new audiences, and receive the respect and acclaim from her peers who owe much of their current success to her pioneering records. For example, she recently joined Latto onstage during her NYC tour stop last year. There is much more to thank Kim for!

