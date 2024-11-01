DJ Envy Under Fire For Daughter’s “Wildly Inappropriate” Lil Kim Costume

BYCaroline Fisher893 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 30: Dj Envy attends BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Filmmagic)
Social media users are ripping DJ Envy to shreds.

Photos of celebrities and their children's Halloween costumes continue to roll in. One in particular, however, has social media users in an uproar. Yesterday, DJ Envy hopped online to share a clip of him and his children recreating Lil Kim's iconic "Crush On You" music video. His eight-year-old daughter Brooklyn starred as Lil Kim and even got a FaceTime call from the rapper herself. Lil Kim appeared to approve, but the same definitely can't be said for everyone else.

Instagram users in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section are sounding off about Brooklyn's costume, arguing that it's inappropriate for a child to wear. Others note how they had her lip sync to provocative song lyrics. Overall, most users are questioning why her parents thought any of this was okay.

Read More: DJ Envy Believes Diddy Should Be Released On Bond For His Children

Social Media Users Call Out DJ Envy

"This bypassed TWO parents?" one confused commenter asks. "Wildly inappropriate," another user calls the costume. "Were all the princesses, fairies, and vampires sold out?! Cuz I think the hell not," someone else writes. Many also point out that if the child's parents wanted to recreate the music video, they could have at least had her mother play the role of Lil Kim. At the time of writing, neither DJ Envy nor his wife Gia Casey have addressed the backlash.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time DJ Envy has been under fire recently. Last month, he claimed that Diddy should be released from prison on bond, sparking a debate. He argued that since the Bad Boy founder has children whose mother passed away, he should be able to "fight this outside." What do you think of DJ Envy getting called out over his daughter's Lil Kim Halloween costume? Do you agree that the costume was inappropriate? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God & DJ Envy React To Megan Thee Stallion's Controversial Competitive Rap Claims

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...