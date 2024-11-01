DJ Envy Under Fire For Daughter’s “Wildly Inappropriate” Lil Kim Costume

Social media users are ripping DJ Envy to shreds.

Photos of celebrities and their children's Halloween costumes continue to roll in. One in particular, however, has social media users in an uproar. Yesterday, DJ Envy hopped online to share a clip of him and his children recreating Lil Kim's iconic "Crush On You" music video. His eight-year-old daughter Brooklyn starred as Lil Kim and even got a FaceTime call from the rapper herself. Lil Kim appeared to approve, but the same definitely can't be said for everyone else.

Instagram users in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section are sounding off about Brooklyn's costume, arguing that it's inappropriate for a child to wear. Others note how they had her lip sync to provocative song lyrics. Overall, most users are questioning why her parents thought any of this was okay.

Social Media Users Call Out DJ Envy

"This bypassed TWO parents?" one confused commenter asks. "Wildly inappropriate," another user calls the costume. "Were all the princesses, fairies, and vampires sold out?! Cuz I think the hell not," someone else writes. Many also point out that if the child's parents wanted to recreate the music video, they could have at least had her mother play the role of Lil Kim. At the time of writing, neither DJ Envy nor his wife Gia Casey have addressed the backlash.