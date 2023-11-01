Khloe Kardashian Accused Of “Blackfishing” Due To Bratz Doll Costume

The Halloween costume backfired a bit.

BYAlexander Cole
Khloe Kardashian Accused Of “Blackfishing” Due To Bratz Doll Costume

Khloe Kardashian is someone who has gone through some controversies over the years. Overall, the Kardashian knows how to handle things. After all, when your entire life is on TV for everyone to see, you come up with coping strategies. Unfortunately, there are some scandals that have led to embarrassment. Whether it be Tristan Thompson's consistent cheating sprees or the OJ Simpson father claims, Khloe has been through the wringer. When she put on her Halloween costume yesterday, we doubt she thought it was going to happen all over again.

As you can see in the Instagram post below, she went as a Bratz Doll for Halloween. In fact, this was part of a group costume with her sister Kim. However, fans noticed something was off about Khloe herself. Some found her to be completely unrecognizable. Furthermore, she was immediately hit with "blackfishing" allegations. For those who don't know, "blackfishing" is when a white person uses heavy makeup or bronzer to make themselves appear as a black person. This is not the first time Khloe has been accused of such a thing.

Read More: Scott Disick Asks Khloe Kardashian To Hook Up On His 40th Birthday, She Awkwardly Rejects Him

Khloe Kardashian Called Out

"How is this not blackfishing," one person asked in the comments section. "No one’s gonna talk about her skin being 10 times darker lol," said another. The comments were all very similar to this, with multiple people mentioning how she looked different. "Girl who the hell is this, you’re not even recognizable," a user exclaimed. Some people came to her defense, however. For instance, one user asked "She is Armenian, why y’all so mad about her Halloween costume?"

Halloween costumes have often proven to be controversial subjects, but only when people try and go too far. For many, that is exactly what Khloe did. Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the entertainment world. We will always keep you informed.

Read More: Khloe Kardashian Isn’t “Vain” In New Thirst Trap, Matches Tatum In Cow Costume

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.