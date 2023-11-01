Khloe Kardashian Accused Of “Blackfishing” Due To Bratz Doll Costume

Khloe Kardashian is someone who has gone through some controversies over the years. Overall, the Kardashian knows how to handle things. After all, when your entire life is on TV for everyone to see, you come up with coping strategies. Unfortunately, there are some scandals that have led to embarrassment. Whether it be Tristan Thompson's consistent cheating sprees or the OJ Simpson father claims, Khloe has been through the wringer. When she put on her Halloween costume yesterday, we doubt she thought it was going to happen all over again.

As you can see in the Instagram post below, she went as a Bratz Doll for Halloween. In fact, this was part of a group costume with her sister Kim. However, fans noticed something was off about Khloe herself. Some found her to be completely unrecognizable. Furthermore, she was immediately hit with "blackfishing" allegations. For those who don't know, "blackfishing" is when a white person uses heavy makeup or bronzer to make themselves appear as a black person. This is not the first time Khloe has been accused of such a thing.

Khloe Kardashian Called Out

"How is this not blackfishing," one person asked in the comments section. "No one’s gonna talk about her skin being 10 times darker lol," said another. The comments were all very similar to this, with multiple people mentioning how she looked different. "Girl who the hell is this, you’re not even recognizable," a user exclaimed. Some people came to her defense, however. For instance, one user asked "She is Armenian, why y’all so mad about her Halloween costume?"

Halloween costumes have often proven to be controversial subjects, but only when people try and go too far. For many, that is exactly what Khloe did. Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the entertainment world. We will always keep you informed.

