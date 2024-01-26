Khloe Kardashian's Chilly New Photo Shoot Has Fans Asking Questions

2024 has been pretty quiet for Khloe Kardashian so far, at least by Kardashian standards. Earlier this month she hugged it out with Kanye West while they were both in attendance for his son Saint's basketball game. But with the recent news that her baby daddy Tristan Thompson was suspended for 25 games for violating the NBA's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, Khloe is back in the public eye. The two share a long history together and two children True and Tatum. Their co-parenting formula was in the subject of quite a bit of public intrigue last year.

Now Khloe is getting some attention of her own, starting with a new photoshoot she shared to Instagram. The pictures feature her sporting just a bikini underneath a big fur coat and hat while standing outside in the snow. "It's giving mob wife vibes .... faux mob wife of course" she captioned the pictures. There was plenty for fans to discuss between the caption and the concept for the photo shoot alone. "Why everybody wanna be in they drawls in the wilderness?" one of the top comments under a repost of the pictures reads. Others questioned Khloe herself in the picture. "It’s giving ozempic" one comment reads which sparked massive debate in the replies. Check out the post in question and the variety of fan responses to it below.

Fans React To Khloe Kardashians New Pictures

Other commentors tried to connect Khloe's newest pictures to the Tristan Thompson situation. "Khloe! Your Baby Daddy is on drugs, Jesus christ!! Not now!!" the most upvoted comment on the post reads. "Hmmmmmmm why everytime Tristan get in trouble she pops out??" another commentor agrees.

Part of Khloe's recent silence may have something to do with a scandal that took place last year. She was accused of blackfishing after her Bratz doll Halloween costume made the rounds online. What do you think of the various fan reactions to Khloe Kardashian's new photoshoot? What was your first reaction when you saw it? Let us know in the comment section below.

